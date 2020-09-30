Ludington High School is all set to begin its “Flex Friday: this week, which means all in-person students will attend school on Friday with a modified schedule.
Students still attend all of their classes, on a modified schedule, giving them five days of instruction in all of their classes.
The reason behind the Flex Friday is to support all of the students at Ludington High School, according to Principal Dan Mesyar.
“We want to continue that high level of instruction,” he said. “What our teachers are doing is unbelievable, the type of instruction that they are providing, both online and in person is really a lot. They (teachers) have been so professional.”
Mesyar said 75 percent of the teachers at the high school are teaching both in-person and online.
The goal with teachers doing both, according Mesyar, is that when the in-person and online students come back together they will be in the same place and can continue moving forward without skipping a beat.
“Our online core classes are being taught by LHS-certified teachers who are also teaching in-person classes as well,” Mesyar said. “The goal at the end of 12 weeks is the both online learners and in-person learners end at the same point. So starting the next trimester, everyone will be on the same page.”
Mesyar added that students taking Career Technical Education (CTE) courses or are dual-enrolled through West Shore Community College will still attend those courses.
“If you are an afternoon career tech student, you are still expected to attend their programming or if you are attending classes at West Shore Community College you will still go out there and do that,” he said. “These students will complete their Flex Friday course work via Canvas. If a student does miss their fourth hour, because you have a career tech course, that lesson missed will be on Canvas for the student to do.”
Mesyar said the high school system is unique because it is providing five days of in-person instruction and a full online slate of classes with the same staff.
“This is a different model that we think educationally is best for teaching students,” he said. “The Flex Friday idea allows staff that afternoon (Friday) to really work lesson plans and communicate with students to ensure that all learners are getting their needs met.”
Mesyar said that on that day (Friday) students will still get a hot lunch before the student leaves the building.
“We have worked with the Ludington Teachers Association and our Superintendent Jason Kennedy to really develop a plan that meets the needs of everyone,” Mesyar said.