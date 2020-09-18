Flipstar Gymnastics is excited to welcome students back inside the gym on Tuesday following a six-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an executive order from the governor.
“I came home on Tuesday and said it was the best night I have had in years,” said Aimee Goff, co-owner of Flipstar. “To hear them (students) laughing in the gym and to have the gym full of fun energy again was an amazing feeling.”
Flipstar has been having outside activities and Zoom meetings with students and their families throughout the closure, but it did not have the same feeling as having the kids back in the gym, according to Goff.
“Gymnastic equipment cannot be moved outside,” Goff said. “We had 32 team kids, who are our competitive kids who competed across the state last year and are on the competitive travel team, who participated and we basically did aerobic conditioning, strengthening and tumbling basics on Tuesdays.”
Goff said it was real basic drills to keep them in shape and keep them moving.
“I think one of the best aspects of that was keeping the girls in touch with one another,” she said.
Lindy Murphy, a high school senior and 10-year participant at Flipstar Gymnastics, was happy to be back in the gym this week.
“It feels really great to be back,” Murphy said. “I have never spent this long not in a gym. Six months is a long time. It will take some time to get back into shape again, but it feels really great to be back.”
Murphy also participated in Zoom meetings and outside practice on Tuesday, which began in June.
“It is just not the same,” she said of the video-conferencing. “There is nothing the same as the atmosphere in the actual gym with the equipment and your teammates. We did do some conditioning over Zoom, and we had outdoor, social-distanced conditioning and that is still not the same as being on a real set of bars or on the balance beam.”
Maya Malburg has been participating with Flipstar for four years and felt right at home back in the gym on Thursday.
Malburg said it was really hard to practice outside because you couldn’t have the equipment outside.
“I love doing bars and being with my teammates,” she said.
Maylan Sanders said it felt good to be back in the gym and excited to get back on the beam and bars.
“I did like the zoom because I got to see everybody again,” Sanders said.
In a statement made on their webpage, co-owners Goff and Amy Rohrback said the plan is to reopen in phases starting with the transition from outdoor team practices to indoor practices which started Tuesday with COVID-19 protocols that include: social distancing, masks for all children over the age of four unless working on an apparatus, receptive sanitizing of all hands and feet of students in the gym, virtual viewing of all classes, reduced class sizes with staggered class times, a new drop-off and pick-up procedure and ozone air cleaning for the whole gym every night along with mats bleached every night.
Goff said typically during a novel time of year, Flipstar runs about three classes simultaneously at a time in the gym. This year, on team days, it will only be team only. When classes resume in phase 2, the gym will have one to two classes maximum so there will be kids in each gym. The class sizes will also be lowered to make sure there are smaller groups.
“We had our first day back with the team kids on Tuesday,” Goff said, “We had 30 kids in the gym, and they did an amazing job of staying social distanced, staying in their group and following all of new procedures and sanitation protocols.
“With everything being so different for these kids I was amazed at how well they did.”