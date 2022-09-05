A handful of boats participated in the return of the Ludington Floatilla Saturday evening along the Pere Marquette River Channel. People stood along the channel’s breakwalls, giving room to the several fishermen seeking a catch in Pere Marquette Lake as large salmon splashed near the surface. The boats in the flotilla ranged from large and small, with and without sails. Some of the participants danced to music while others had decorations and lights. The Ludington Floatilla was a return of the event from before the COVID-19 pandemic.
David Bossick | Daily News photos