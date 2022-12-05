Jeff Kiessel | Daily News

On Monday, FloraCraft employees dropped off a donation of cold weather gear to Ludington Elementary School. Presenting the donation to Ludington Elementary School Principal Katie Eisinger were Reene Douglas, Toni Swanson, Annie O’Connor and Wally Cain along with Brayten Kaminski, who started this program when his letter to Santa was answered by FloraCraft Lee Schoehnerr.