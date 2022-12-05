PERE MARQUETTE TWP — Colorful donations of winter coats, snow pants, hats and mittens including 24 knitted hats were delivered to Ludington Elementary School Monday by FloraCraft employees.
The annual program was started when FloraCraft employee Annie O’Conner’s son, Brayten Kaminski, wrote a letter to Santa, asking for donations of cold winter gear for his classmates, so they would be able to go outside during the winter months. Kaminski wrote that letter during the annual FloraCraft’s Santa Workshop when he was in kindergarten.
“He saw some of his classmates who couldn’t go outside for recess because they did not have winter gear and he thought it would be nice to fill up the winter bin at school,” Annie said. “He has always been that nice bucket filler.”
On Monday, Kaminski was on hand along with FloraCraft employees O’Connor, Renee Douglass, Wally Cain and Toni Swanson to present 15 new winter coats, 13 new snow pants, seven sets of hats and mitten, seven hats and eight pair of gloves and 24 handknit hats made by Kaminski’s grandmother Kathy Beimer.
“This is an absolutely amazing donation and generous gift for us,” said Katie Eisinger, LES principal. “This helps to make sure that our kids are safe and have all their needs taken care of so they can enjoy and are safe being outside.”
The children at the school who have needs can go to their teacher or school counselors, or a parent can contact the school, and staff will make sure they get the child what they need, Eisinger said.
“If we do not have it, that is when we will reach out to an organization like Ludington Coats and Boots or another organization.
“If we have it here on hand then we want to use the items that have been donated to us. If not that’s is when we will reach out to other organizations to get our kids what they need.”