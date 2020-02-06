It started with a simple note, hand-written by a student, asking Santa for hats and gloves for the borrow bin at his school — Lakeview Elementary — about four years ago.
The request happened at FloraCraft’s annual Santa’s Workshop, where children were able to write a letter to Santa and have it “delivered” by FloraCraft employees.
The letter, written by Brayten Kaminski, drew the attention of FloraCraft employees and led to what has now become a tradition in the community, where employees go to different schools throughout the community, donating the winter clothing items for the school use.
The items provide a much-needed service for students who might arrive at school the clothing needed to going outside during recess.
“Lee Schoenherr, owner and chairman of the board, loves to fulfill some of the letters to Santa, so we thought, ‘why not?’” said Linda Randle of FloraCraft. “The first year we donated 16 pair of snow pants, as well as some hats and gloves for the borrow bin at Lakeview.”
This year donations were made to Franklin and Foster elementary schools.
“We try very hard at Franklin to ensure that every student has warm winter gear,” said Franklin Elementary Principal Kathryn Eisinger. “Generous donations from our community, like FloraCraft, make it possible for us to provide winter gear to our students in need. We are also like to keep a supply of winter gear for when students forget their items.”
Brian Dotson, Foster Elementary principal, also expressed his thanks.
“We are very fortunate to live in a community that values education. From volunteers to donations, I’m reminded every day how much this community cares for their future,” Brian Dotson said. “FloraCraft’s donation of gloves, snow pants, and hats is an example of the generosity that the students at Foster Elementary School will benefit from.”
FloraCraft has also made donations of winter gear to Victory Early Childhood Center, Scottville Elementary School and Mason County Central Upper Elementary School.
Randle said Schoenherr is a caring person who allows the employees to fulfill some of the wishes that are requested during the Santa’s Workshop event.
During the most recent event, FloraCraft purchased more than 31 pairs of snowpants, 60-plus pairs of mittens and more than 20 pairs of hats. And others have gotten involved as well.
“We get them in various sizes for each of the age groups of students,” Randle said. “Last year and this year, Kathy Beimer — Brayten Kaminski’s’ grandmother — donated more than 75 handmade hats for us.”