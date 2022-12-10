Floracraft held its ninth Santa’s workshop this weekend and the event couldn’t be possible without over 60 employees and community volunteers lending a hand to overhaul one of the company’s warehouses into a winter wonderland.
“I’ve worked for Floracraft for 16 years,” extrusion plant manager Derril O’Conner said. “This is our ninth year hosting Santa’s workshop and my ninth year volunteering.”
Because of COVID-19, Floracraft wasn’t able to host the ever-so-popular event for the last two years and staff members and volunteers were just as excited to see the event happen as the families who attend each year.
“We were really disappointed not to be able to do the workshop,” O’Conner said. “We had plans to still do something those years, but something kept coming up because of COVID and we just never got anything to work out. It was sad, but now we are doing things bigger and better. I’m so happy that we can offer it again.”
O’Conner stated that saw over 2,000 people attend the event this year and they were also able to have students from the West Shore Educational Service District come visit on Friday.
“They were super excited to see Santa,” O’Conner said. “It’s just so cool to see the joy it brings to everyone once they walk into the building. Eric Erwin and his wife Barb have really taken the event to the next level. They’re very community oriented and want to give back with this event.”
Floracraft director of human resources and safety James Morkert agreed and said that he has also been happy to see the event back after it wasn’t able to take place due to COVID.
“I’ve been here three and a half years and I’ve only helped at the workshop for one year before this year due to the shutdown,” he said. “There are a lot of moving parts to put it all together. It’s great to see the employees come together each year and bring it to life. Seeing all the kids and their reactions when they see Santa is worth all the work.”
Morkert stated that his five year old daughter was excited to be able to attend the workshop this year as well.
“She really enjoys the crafts,” he said. “She said making snow globes was her favorite. We use the crafts around the house that she has made as a reminder of the workshop each year.”
Floracraft president and CEO Eric Erwin stated that this is one of his favorite things he gets to do at his job and that seeing the community return each year really makes him feel good.
“I came to Floracraft during its second year of the workshop,” he said. “I thought it was such a great event and I wanted to make it even better. It’s really a tent pole event for our employees and their families and the community members as well.”
Erwin’s wife Barb coordinates the community volunteers who come to help at the event and Erwin stated that they couldn’t pull off the event without their help.
“Santa’s workshop is a lot of work for the employees,” he said. “Barb leads the community volunteers and every year she continues to get great volunteers.”
Floracraft’s vision is to give back to the community it represents and employees and Erwin stated that this event is a way for the company to offer something special over the holidays, especially to those who may not have other things to enjoy during the season.
“There are a lot of people without a reason to celebrate this time of year,” he said. “Some have never met Santa or sat on his lap to tell him what they’d like for Christmas. This is a way for us to give back and do something for this community.”
Many of the Floracraft employees have children themselves and they are excited to share in the holiday spirit with their families at the workshop they’ve helped create.
“We really want our employees to bring their own kids to Santa’s workshop,” Erwin said. “It’s really cool that employees can share with their kids where they work through this event. It makes them feel proud of the place they go to work everyday. We take a lot of pride in our employees and this community. It’s a way we really get to give back to everyone in a fun way.”