The donation of winter clothing items for local elementary school students started with a hand-written note to Santa, according to Willie Reed, senior director of national accounts at FloraCraft.
FloraCraft has donated winter items like snow pants, coats, hats and mittens during the past four years and on Tuesday they donated to Foster Elementary School.
The donations for winter gear came from a letter to Santa during FloraCraft’s annual Santa’s Workshop, which is a community-wide event for kids and their families. At the workshop, kids have the opportunity to write a letter to Santa, those letters in turn are read by FloraCraft employees and a written letter is sent back to the child.
This particular letter to Santa, written by Brayten Kaminski, asked Santa for winter gear for his classmates at Lakeview Elementary School to put in the school “Borrow Bin” so that other students would be able to go outside on the playground during the winter months.
Reed said the letter was brought to the attention of Lee Schoenherr, owner and chairman of the board, who gifted the request and donated 16 pairs of snow pants to the Lakeview borrow bin that first year.
Every year since, FloraCraft has donated wither items to local elementary schools throughout Mason County.
“We try to spread it out to the different schools in the area,” Reed said. “This year, Foster Elementary was the school that we decided to partner with.”
Brian Dotson, Foster Elementary principal, a community schools model is where partnerships occur between the community and the local schools to provide resources that focus on academics, health and social-emotional services.
Ludington Area Schools and the Ludington community is the perfect example of the community schools model.
“FloraCraft has once again stepped up to provide resources for students in need,” Dotson said. “FloraCraft provided boxes and boxes of gloves, boots, hats and jackets. Like many other community businesses, FloraCraft has been providing necessities for students which allows the schools to keep our resources focused on academic needs. Together we ensure that every student gets their needs and academics met every day.”
Dotson said besides the generous donation from FloraCraft, there are other needs that Foster has at this time including boys athletic pants, girls leggings in sizes 8-18, men’s and women’s small pants leggings or athletic pants with an elastic waist, prepackaged snacks, underwear sizes girls and boys 8-adult medium.