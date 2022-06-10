FloraCraft marked 75 years in business this week, and the leadership of the longtime Ludington-based company say they’re positioned to be in business well past another 75 years.
In the past five years — including during the COVID-19 pandemic — is where a tremendous amount of growth took place as well as the positioning for the times head.
“At last has happened over the last three years,” said FloraCraft President and CEO Eric Erwin as he gave the Daily News a tour of the plant Friday afternoon. “We’ve innovated a product that hasn’t been innovated in the last 75 years. We brought on incredible outside talent to help us grow the business and we’ve elevated a lot of internal talent who have done an amazing job in terms of helping us with our expansion.”
The administration and office area was remodeled with offices spaced out farther from each other while a historical “storyboard” was placed along with some national and global worlds the company has earned.
What was manufactured on multiple floors of a building that is more than 100 years old is now spread out across an expansive complex. In spaces that were once used to process and package the foam is now a space being used for expanded purposes.
“This building is over 100 years old. It’s had a lot of kinds of factories in it, including the Carrom board factory,” Erwin said. “It turned into a furniture manufacture. On this floor, this was the manufacturing area. This is where we did our packaging. This entire floor.
“This was a factory floor for 100 years as a manufacturing space, but this is really our factory for ideas. This is where we have marketing, product development and sales.”
Those departments saw their personnel increase from five to 18 people, and they’re not just in Ludington, but also in Texas, Chicago and near Philadelphia, he said.
“If we’re going to be a company for another 75 years, we have to do it through innovations, we have to do it through ideas,” Erwin said. “Those ideas are based on insights, and we have to make it easier for consumers.”
There are plans for the product development department to use three-dimensional printers in its work, printing test samples and work on prototypes that will be presented for consideration by the litany of retailers that sell FloraCraft’s products such as Walmart, Hobby Lobby, Michael’s and JoAnn’s.
FloraCraft used foam manufactured by Dow and it was delivered to Ludington so FloraCraft could produce its products. More than a decade ago, FloraCraft began producing its own foam.
“About four years ago, we became fully independent of Dow. We’ve become fully vertically integrated. The quality of our product and the control of our costs, we now make the foam, fabricate the foam, market the foam, sell the foam,” Erwin said. “The part that is more interesting about that innovation, we changed the material of the foam is different from everybody else.”
FloraCraft is using post-consumer plastics in the formulation of a plastic, Erwin said. It buys up plastics that can’t be recycled such as coat hangers that are found in retail stores, and the company converts into its foam.
“We buy the entire amount of what’s available in the U.S. for the fabrication of our foam. Our hope is that we can show the economics are positive so that circularity of recycling can be expanded to other products,” Erwin said. “The key thing for us is to continue reducing that carbon footprint, addressing blowing agents in other ways where we are reducing our carbon footprint.”
Not only does FloraCraft use what Erwin dubs “post-consumer plastic,” there isn’t waste of foam within the plant, too.
“We use post-consumer plastic, but we also don’t let anything go to waste. Our post-industrial recycling, what we call reclaim, … (we) collect all of that dust and chips and parts and remill it and reprocess it,” he said.
Erwin showed the process off of how the recycled foam and plastics come long, black strands dozens of feet long almost like spaghetti where it then is chopped into small pellets. The pellets are fed into a hopper, heat and pressure are applied and a blowing agent starts the process where it appears like very wide loaf of foam bread.
That large piece is then compressed into a thin strip, but expanded yet again into large chunks roughly 1 1/2 feet wide and about 9 inches tall in one elongated slab. The slab is then cut into billets about 6 feet in length and a robot puts each billet on a stacker.
It’s the automation of this section, and in August where the packaged boxes are stacked, is that excites those at FloraCraft.
“This job really only took activity every 90 seconds. But the thing we found out was injury,” Erwin said by the billet-stacking robot. “It was repetitive movement injury. What we did was we added this machine. It picks up the billet and stacks the billet on the pallet automatically.
“It’s really been added to make it safer for employees so they don’t have repetitive injuries. Those are not heavy, but they’re bulky. We wanted to make it safer. It also allowed us to redeploy our employees to do additional things.”
Adding in the automation in the billets and the packaging departments and beyond was to make the company more efficient.
“We aren’t going to be able to hire more people in Ludington. The labor market is really difficult. We want to keep all of the employees that we have and then add and invest in technology to increase our business. The layout and efficiency of this new packaging facility and investment made as far as automation has been huge, easily making $3-5 million over the last three years,” Erwin said. “That’s what we’ve been doing during the pandemic, during the shutdown, all of those things. We built this new factory and occupied it, and we’ve been just rocking the world since we’ve been in here.
“We’ve done without losing focus that we have to treat employees right.”
Both Erwin and Mike Smith, vice president of fabrication and packaging at FloraCraft, pointed to a new break room as a space they brought in the employees on the floor to gather their input on what it should be like. It was more than the break room, though, that saw some improvements, Erwin said.
“The other thing the automation that allowed us to do is we didn’t go out and look for a higher level talent,” Smith said. “What we did was take our current talent, train them, rose them up through the organization. With the automation, and changeover with robotic automation, it’s allowed them to rise up and make more money.”
The leadership of FloraCraft was extremely proud to show not only the machinery that converted the plastics and recycled foam into newer foam, but the machinery that cut down the billets to where they can be further refined into the products sold on the shelves. That process saw the time cut down immensely.
“A 30-45 minute changeover is less than a minute,” Smith said.
Any time a cut is made, dust is generated and more. But that dust is collected through a vacuum-like system and that’s when it’s collected and sent back to the start of the process.
“This system here, years ago, we would grind our scrap up and blow into a big bin. With this, no one’s touching it,” Erwin said. “Any dust has characteristics of being explosive. The fact is there is a one in a million chance that the dust can explode.”
What was clear a point of pride for the company was that all of the new machinery was done in-house by the engineers, electricians and machinists of FloraCraft.
In the past five years, FloraCraft built a new distribution center, relocated its packaging area, is in the midst of adding robotic automation for packaging, a new planer to cut the billets and the new dust collector, Smith said.
“We started producing 30% more units during the same time we were transforming the business,” Erwin said.
Erwin said as people were at home down the shutdowns, the pandemic assisted in the company’s growth. But they’re also going to more retailers than before, too. It’s led plans for a new 32,000-square foot manufacturing space being planned for property across Longfellow Street from the administrative office.
“It really has been the next-gen of leadership that’s made that happen,” Erwin said, praising the likes of Smith.
Erwin said FloraCraft now will be seeking to be on the minds of its consumers where ever they shop.
“The goal is that the American consumer knows who FloraCraft is everywhere. We’re making as equally a big investment in innovation as we are digital so we can tell our story. We want to make it easy not just for any professional florist to be successful but any consumer who wants to be engaged in any craft activity,” he said. “We want to make it easy for them so they can feel good about what they did. The trick on that is going to be how we reach people with our great ideas that inspire, our how-to instructions that are easy to understand and our tools you need to succeed.
“When we can deliver that, we won’t just last another 75 years, we’ll last another 200 years.”