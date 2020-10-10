It’s been a banner week for FloraCraft in Ludington.
The president and CEO, Eric Erwin, was announced a winner of Entrepreneur of the Year from Ernst & Young, and the company recently launched a new product made from recycled materials.
Award
Erwin and eight other business leaders were selected for Ernst & Young’s Michigan and Northwest Ohio award, according to a press release.
Erwin was among 28 leaders who were nominated in August. At that time, he told the Daily News it was an honor to be considered.
The entrepreneurs were evaluated based on criteria of overcoming adversity, financial performance, societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company, innovation and talent management.
The regional winners will be considered for the national award in November.
Recycled Plastic
FloraCraft’s new product is FōM® with PolyRenew®, a craft and floral foam line made with post-consumer recycled plastic.
It’s the first of its kind — {span}extruded polystyrene, or XPS, {/span}made with post-consumer plastic — on the market according to a press release.
The FōM is made from 20 percent of recycled garment hangers.
Just by mixing the recycled material with the virgin material will eliminate the equivalent of nearly 1,000 miles of plastic per year.
The goal is to eventually have a product made from 100 percent of recycled materials.
FloraCraft prides its self on being socially responsible and already recycles its foam fabrication scrap to be used in other products.
Finding a way to use recycled material in its products has been in the works for years at FloraCraft, the release stated.
The company partnered with Texas-based Americas Styrenics, or AmSty, to develop the formula, which is “still the lightweight material crafters and florists love, only smoother and less brittle than...the legacy foam.”
Creating a line of the “greener” material is just one step forward, and there’s more to do, Erwin said in the release.