Eric Erwin, president and CEO for FloraCraft, is a finalist for the Ernst & Young 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year for Michigan and Northwest Ohio.
“It’s an incredible honor. This is one of the most prestigious awards, but I really believe it’s about honoring the great team at FloraCraft, and I’m just a figurehead. It’s the great team of exceptional business leaders at FloraCraft that give me the ability to be nominated or have a chance of winning,” Erwin said.
Erwin was one of 29 business leader finalists. The winner will be announced Thursday, Oct. 8.
He started in retail in California, where he was born and raised, first as a merchant then a marketer. He worked at a consumer package goods company for 23 years where his last position was chief marketing officer. Four years ago, he joined FloraCraft.
“Now I’m the chief executive officer of a great little company,” he said.
The Ernst & Young program “honors successful business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth and prosperity as they build and sustain groundbreaking companies that transform our world,” according to a press release.
“We think about how we’ve help transform a business that’s been around a long time. People have been making craft and floral foams for 70 years. The innovation we’ve brought to that process has been remarkable, and we’ve done it as a USA manufacturing business,” Erwin said.
He added they have done some innovative marketing, but ultimately it’s the “human capital management,” that sets FloraCraft apart.
“Not only with the gift that Lee Schoenherr (owner and board president) gave to our employees two years ago, but during the whole pandemic crisis, when we kept employees on the payroll before the CARES Act was put in place or PPP (Payment Protection Program) loans were available, we did it because we didn’t want to furlough our employees. We wanted them ready to come back to work when we were able to come back. We put the kind of safety protocols in place that have allowed our employees to feel safe and secure,” he said. “That speaks to the DNA of the company, one that’s full of innovation but also full of concern for our employee partners.”
Schoenherr gave employees $4 million in cash bonuses and retirement accounts in 2018.
The award program considered how the leaders handled the COVID-19 pandemic when choosing the finalists, the press release stated.
Erwin said the company put three things in place when the pandemic began — staying in contact with customers, daily communication with employees and prepping to return when it reopened.
“The first was to stay close to customers and understand what was happening with them and many retailers closed across the country,” he said. “Our sales and marketing team stayed in constant communication with them... with a great amount of empathy and understanding because many of our customers were struggling.”
The company stayed in touch with employees through an internal blog that Erwin called his “almost daily communication.”
“It kept our employees fully informed not just on the local level in terms of our company, but also understanding what was happening state-wide and nationally,” he said.
That communication is why Erin believe FloraCraft was prepared to reopen in May.
“The third thing that we did shows why we came back to work in the middle of May, have had a great June, a record July and on pace for an amazing August and September is we made sure our central leaders, critical employees were prepared to come back immediately,” he said. “Only two of our 204 employees didn’t show up (on the first day back).”
A recent employee engagement survey showed FloraCraft employee satisfaction ranked “above national and trade averages,” according to a press release.
Erwin said his No. 1 goal is leadership readiness.
“How we make sure the next generation of leaders we have at FloraCraft are in the position to care for this company so we can remain independent here in Ludington in the future,” he said. “When you put it all together, I think that’s why they said, ‘that’s a scrappy little company up in Northwest Michigan. They’re little, but they’re really thinking big.’”
Regional award winners will be eligible for the national awards.