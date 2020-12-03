FloraCraft is stilling working to catch up with the demand for products during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FloraCraft CEO Eric Erwin said pandemic forced changes early on during the pandemic, including the shutdown by order of the governor’s office in the spring.
“We were closed for almost 10 weeks,” he said. “Those first couple of months were really difficult because on some levels, crafting was not considered essential, retailers were shut down in different territories, and I think for some of the (larger) retailers, there was some concern about their financial health.”
When stores started to open back up following the shutdown in early spring, it reminded Erwin of a similar time when the country was shaken following the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
“Everyone was so concerned about going out and interacting with others,” he said. “People started to focus on other things like their homes.”
Focusing on activities like sewing, knitting and home decor became activities that consumers started purchasing in great quantity, he said.
“The craft retailers will tell you they have had the best six months they have ever had in some time and that is true of online businesses like Amazon as well,” Erwin said. “Retailers like Michaels and Jo Ann and those that specialize in home activities and crafts have done tremendously well.”
With the increase in sales due to the pandemic, Erwin said the employees at FloraCraft have worked every weekend but one since coming back from the shutdown. The lone weekend was the Fourth of July.
“We have two shifts that are operating, in most cases, almost 10 hours a shift,” Erwin said. “ We have been incredibly busy trying to get caught up. We are still not fully caught up to the demand that we have.”
Those 10 weeks the manufacturing was shut down were critical production weeks to FloraCraft, according to Erwin.
“We have been working incredible hard just to get back to a level of production that can ship orders out as quickly as we like, but we are not there yet,” he said.
Erwin said even during the shutdown, FloraCraft kept everyone on the payroll.
“That is one of the things that we are really proud of because when we came back every one of our employees, except two, showed up for work the next day,” Erwin said. “We stayed in contact with the employees, during the shutdown, pretty much on a daily basis, digitally. We sent information out to them almost daily, so when we called them back they showed up.”
Erwin previously told the Daily News that it brought in temporary workers to meet the increased demand while also raising the starting hourly wages for new hires, too.
Erwin said the company instituted a COVID-19 mitigation plan and that plan is still in place to this day.
“We have really kept our work environment safe, and we have not had any outbreaks,” he said. “We had one reported case back in June, and we have not had any reported cases since.”
Erwin said FloraCraft has seen an uptick in sales in holiday-themed items to decorate the outside of the home.
“We believe since consumers are not inviting people into their homes, they are thinking about decorating the outside of their homes, like the porch. In the fall we sell decorative straw bales, people put pumpkins and mums on them for fall decoration. We had (an) incredibly great season,” he said. “Consumers are also decorating their doors with wreaths, and our Styrofoam wreaths and all the components to make those wreaths have been very popular.”
Erwin also credits FloraCraft’s new PolyRenew FoM®, which is a craft and floral foam line made from post-consumer recycled plastic, according to Erwin.
FoM® is the first extruded polystyrene, or XPS, product on the market made with post-consumer plastic, according to the FloraCraft website. It was introduced earlier this fall.
“We had this new innovation that came out at exactly the same tine as this increase in consumer activity, and as a result, both of those things together have really helped,” Erwin said.