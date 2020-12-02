Eric Erwin admitted that he had to make a very tough decision recently that affects the community at large, and in years past, brought so much joy.
But the CEO of FloraCraft made the decision that the company’s Santa’s Workshop was not going to be hosted for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are two things that are breaking my heart more than anything with this pandemic,” Erwin said. “One was canceling our company picnic and (the other was canceling) Santa’s Workshop.”
Erwin said Santa’s Workshop is put on for the employees’ families and the community. Although the workshop was canceled this year, Erwin and FloraCraft are determined to bring some smiles to the faces of those in the factory and the community.
“We will still be doing Letters for Santa,” he said, “which is one of those things that first started with the workshop when is was a small, community event.”
The event has grown in popularity every year including last year, when more than 1,800 people attended the event, according to Erwin.
“This year, because of COVID, we just cannot invite 1,800 people to get together,” he said. “It just does not seem like there is anyway we can execute that and ensure we are going to keep people safe.”
Last year Erwin recalled it was shoulder to shoulder, packed with people having fun.
That left the Letters for Santa. A mailbox is set up to receive those letters.
“The mailbox is set up at the Lakeshore Food Club,” he said. “We are still taking letters from Santa, and we are still granting wishes.”
Erwin said a team of FloraCraft employees will be going though the letters and putting a list together of items needed to ensure families have a happy holiday season.
Besides the drop off at Lakeshore Food Club letters to Santa can also be mailed to 1 Longfellow Place, Ludington, MI, 49431 or emailed to santa@floracraft.com. Letters must received by Dec. 18. Children in the community will receive a written response to their letters.
“The other thing we are doing again this year is picking a school to deliver a full set of snow gear for one whole classroom,” Erwin said. “That is something that we do annually.”
Erwin said Santa’s Workshop is just suspended this year but will be back bigger and better next year. In the interim, Erwin said FloraCraft is like many other companies and groups in the area working to ensure the safety of folks in light of the pandemic.