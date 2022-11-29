FloraCraft will once again host Santa’s Workshop, a free community event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the company’s Ludington headquarters at 1 Longfellow Place.
The ninth annual event will feature a magical winter wonderland for kids, with activities and crafts along with special visitors from the North Pole, according to a press release.
In 2019 Santa’s Workshop had more than 1,600 children and families who visited the workshop.
“For more than 75 years, FloraCraft has called Ludington home, so we love finding ways to give back to a community that has been so good to us,” said CEO Eric Erwin. “We hope everyone will come on down to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with us.”
The event, which is free and open to the public, offers children an opportunity to explore their creativity while building excitement for the holiday season.
Activities include a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, cookies made from Mrs. Claus’ kitchen, multiple craft stations where kids can make fun holiday projects to take with them, a letter writing station with a direct-drop to the North Pole, a holiday raffle, games, and prizes. Additionally, the first 500 children to attend will receive a special gift.
“Santa’s Workshop has become a holiday tradition we look forward to every single year,” Erwin said. “We hope the community will have as much fun at the event as we did bringing it to life.”
For more information, visit www.floracraft.com.