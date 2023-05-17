A cascade of color is coming to Ludington this weekend as the Petunia Parade gets underway.
On planting day, which is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, volunteers will be putting more than 30,000 red, white and blue petunias in the ground along Ludington Avenue, near the Municipal Marina, and on other roads and streets in the downtown area.
This year is the 36th planting season for the Petunia Parade, which has become a hallmark of the season and a celebrated custom in the Ludington area, according to co-chair Cathy Webster.
“It’s holding on to a basic tradition that was established in 1988,” Webster told the Daily News, adding that she doesn’t believe anyone anticipated the flowers to be as popular as they were when they were first planted.
“When I came to Ludington I learned very quickly that it’s a summer tradition,” she said. “I think that in itself sometimes describes, visually, to a first-timer, what Ludington is, because they say, ‘That’s the town that has the flowers.’”
Webster said tradition has its place in every community, but the Petunia Parade “really brings people together from all walks of life, who just like to get out and do something that makes the town a better place.”
Webster said Ludington was the second Michigan city to adopt the Petunia Parade, following Charlevoix. And, with Charlevoix’s event now defunct, Webster said she believes Ludington’s is the longest-standing.
This year is shaping up to be a good one, she added, noting that organizers are utilizing the same pick-up method that made last year’s planting day such a success — using Rotary Park as a loading zone for volunteers to retrieve flats of flowers to take to their respective streets.
“We’re repeating the pick-up that we did last year at Rotary Park,” said Mary Lou Ohnsman, who is overseeing block captains covering a total of 43 blocks. “That was so successful. It was awesome.”
Volunteer crews have already done some prep work at the planting sites, using RoundUp on the plant beds, and rototilling and fertilizing the spots as well.
Also, reservists with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office helped to clear debris from the planting sites.
“It’s been a good effort by all,” Webster said. “It’s put us in a good state this week to have the block captains finish up.”
Come Saturday, volunteers should be ready to get the thousands of plants in the ground.
“We’re looking at just shy of 32,000 plants,” Webster said. “We obtain 440 flats of petunias from Gustafson’s Greenhouse, which grows them from seed. There are 72 plants, if Mother Nature allows it, per flat.”
Mother Nature is always something that needs to be taken into consideration on planting day, but volunteers are ready for anything.
If it rains, as it might, that’s not an issue, Webster said.
“We’ve planted in the rain, and the petunias absolutely love the rain,” she said. “If it rains, we plant. If there’s thunder or lightning, that’s a reason to pause it — not to stop it, but to pause it — until the thunderstorm moves on and we can resume, and we will.”
Webster said she’s grateful to the Petunia Parade Board, which works year-round to outline the logistics of each summer’s planting.
“It’s an excellent board,” she said. “I can’t say enough about this board.
“They’re so much a team, and we work really well together. In a volunteer situation you don’t always get that.”
SAFETY
Webster asked the public to be cognizant of the folks working along the road, both on Saturday and throughout the summer.
Cones will be put up to limit traffic between 8 a.m. and noon on planting day, but after that, Webster hopes motorists will be mindful of the volunteers while also keeping their eyes on the road.
HOW TO HELP
Despite the longevity of the Petunia Parade, Webster said there are still some misconceptions about it. Specifically, she said some people still don’t quite grasp that it’s an entirely volunteer-supported and donation-funded endeavor.
“It is definitely community-based. And we can’t do that without community donations. We pay for everything with donations,” Webster said.
Ohnsman said the total cost per year is about $10,000. That includes purchasing the nearly 32,000 petunias, in addition to paying for necessary supplies and fuel and maintenance for watering vehicles.
The Petunia Parade accepts donations year-round. Contributions can be made to Ludington Petunia Parade, P.O. Box 5, Ludington, MI 49431, or by through PayPal at www.ludngtonpetuniaparade.com.
VOLUNTEERING
Volunteers are also always needed, according to Webster.
Anyone who wants to learn more about opportunities to volunteer with planting, or with weeding and general maintenance of the plants, can contact Webster at (231) 794-9023 to learn more.