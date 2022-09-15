A brighter future for deaf gamers may be on the horizon.
And there are people on Hamlin Lake paving the way.
A Zeeland entrepreneur originally from Ludington convened about 20 creative minds Wednesday for a 48-hour brainstorm at Camp Douglas Smith, a 75-acre plot with multiple cabins on Hamlin Lake.
In what he calls a “design sprint,” Tim Murphy hopes that four teams of marketers, graphic designers, copy writers and other creatives can forge a brand identity for his invention, Audio Radar, by Friday afternoon.
“I basically hired a team to come here, get out in nature, stay focused, be trapped with me in the mess hall on Hamlin Lake,” said Murphy, standing in an eating area overrun with laptops, whiteboards and notebooks.
“This is so much better than anywhere I can imagine,” he said.
Audio Radar is supposed to let deaf or hard-of-hearing gamers “see the sound” they can’t otherwise hear in video games.
The device uses six bars of light attached to the sides of a display as a visual representation of where sound is coming from in a game and how loud it is.
If there are footsteps to your right in a game, the bar on the right side lights up. If there is a louder sound, like a gunshot, it lights up more.
Audio Radar has not yet been released. And Murphy has been so busy getting it ready for launch that “I haven’t done anything around brand identity,” he said. “There is no website.”
Thus, the design sprint.
‘Pretty inspiring place’
Working together on logos, taglines, keywords, packaging designs, and the outline of a website, the teams gathered on Hamlin Lake to establish a brand that can translate into a successful product launch next year.
People mostly came from between Ludington and Grand Rapids, Murphy said. But he got one Google employee to come from Chicago, and two people joined remotely from the United Kingdom and Serbia.
Murphy also brought two deaf gamers to provide their input through an interpreter, and two creatives are each deaf in one ear, he said.
Thursday afternoon, groups took turns presenting their visions for the Audio Radar brand and giving each other notes.
One person liked a proposed slogan — ”Reclaim the game” — because it rhymed. Another liked it because it was empowering.
But somebody else wondered: if you’re “reclaiming” a game, doesn’t that mean you once “had” it? Should it simply be “claim the game”?
The accompanying logo, on the other hand, looked too much like an eyeball, it was decided.
As nice as it is in the lakeside forest, Murphy said about half the people “ignored” his suggestion to eat lunch by the dock to get some fresh air Thursday. He credited the energizing effect of being secluded in nature.
“If you’re in a Marriott or some conference room somewhere and you say, Hey, you guys, why don’t you take a break, they’re gone before you can finish the sentence,” he said. “But here they’re just having a blast, and they keep going.”
Dustin Valkema, a 3D artist and photographer who came up from Holland, said the rustic retreat is “a pretty inspiring place for creatives.”
“It’s definitely worth its weight,” he said. “Gets us out of our normal day-to-day.”
‘Game changer’
Murphy is hopeful Audio Radar will be in production by the first quarter of 2023. The product raised $28,058 in a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo.com last year.
Dom Bearwood, a deaf gamer staying at Camp Douglas Smith, described the product as “jaw-dropping.”
“This is like, the best thing for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, because now we can really play against the hearing world,” Bearwood said.
Jamell Bond, also deaf, called it “a 360-degree game-changer for us.”
“It gives us an ability to be a little bit more equal,” Bond said. “We feel like we’re participating with a group of gamers, instead of being alone.”
Bearwood and Bond both said they had enjoyed relatively simple 1980s video games with no trouble, but as games and their sounds grew more complex, it was harder to keep up.
“In my college years, I started having issues, because I wasn’t aware of the noise that was going on during the game,” Bearwood said.
But with Audio Radar, “I just keep thinking about the environment and what’s going on behind me and in the background, on the sides. It really just improved my gaming skills,” he said.
Bond said “it feels great” being “out in the country” at Camp Douglas Smith.
Both agreed that the setting is helping ideas flow, because as Bearwood said, everyone is “able to focus on one thing together.”
And it helps that “Wi-Fi is pretty strong here,” Bearwood added.