For more than 40 years, Sally Rogers has been performing traditional and self-written folk songs, educating audiences about history through her music. At 7 p.m. on Friday, she’ll bring her time-tested style to Ludington for the first time with a performance at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Rogers told the Daily News that even though she’s never performed in Ludington before, the concert feels like “coming back to my roots” because of a lifelong connection to the area.
“I’m originally from Beulah, up north a bit, and Ludington is very near and dear to my heart,” Rogers said. “When I was in high school, I lived in Milwaukee, and we used to take the (SS Badger) carferry across the lake to go back and forth.
“I would go into the galley and sing for the cooks. This will be my first time singing in Ludington (aside from that) and I’m really looking forward to it.”
Rogers was initially scheduled to perform in a duo with frequent collaborator Claudia Schmidt, but Schmidt had to withdraw due to a case of bronchitis.
“Claudia and I met in 1980, so we’ve been performing together since then,” Rogers said. “I’m so sad she’s not going to be with us.”
But Rogers is no stranger to performing on her own. She’s been doing it off and on since 1979, and she’s ready to bring her decade-spanning collection of songs and stories to Ludington.
She said she’ll perform traditional and original songs, playing the mountain dulcimer, guitar and tackling a cappella, with no accompaniment.
“I’ll be singing some of the pieces from my latest album, which I made during COVID,” Rogers said. “It’s called ‘Old Friends I’ve Never Met,’ and it’s about people I don’t know but I feel like I know because I’ve been singing about them for so long.”
The cast of characters includes historical figures that might not be known to everyone.
“There’s several songs about people in local history (like) Alice Ramsdell, who brought the Army Corps of Engineers to a standstill when they wanted to tear her house down for a dam project,” Rogers said. “She said, ‘Over my dead body,’ — and it was at gunpoint.”
There’s also a song based on a quote by Dorothy Day, titled “No Time to Feel Hopeless,” and a song about civil rights leader John Lewis, who passed away in 2020 and whom Rogers said she “surely would have liked to meet.”
There are other stories pulled from the annals of history, too — tales of daring escapes from slavery, women being burned alive for wanting to marry the “wrong man,” and more.
Some of the songs are traditional pieces, while others were written by Rogers herself.
Education is an important element of Rogers’ music. In addition to being a musician, she’s also a certified music teacher and spent close to 20 years working in classrooms in Connecticut, where she’s resided since 1985.
According to her website, Rogers was invited by Garrison Keillor to appear on his radio show, “A Prairie Home Companion.” The invitation led to more than a dozen appearances on the program and launched her career.
During the subsequent decades, Rogers performed all over the world, including Europe, China, Hungary, Poland, England, Scotland and across the U.S.
She’s looking forward to her first-ever stop in Ludington, and said concertgoers will “have a wonderful time when they come, I guarantee that.”
Rogers said she “certainly” intends to do the same.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased in the LACA gift shop and online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org.