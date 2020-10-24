Residents at local nursing homes and senior care facilities have had their lives turned upside down during the past six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The residents have not been able, during those months, to have in-person visitors in the facility.
Residents and families have had to adhere to strict protocols to protect them during the pandemic and because of those protocols, there have been no major outbreaks among the residents.
The staff at those local facilities have done their best to make sure residents have transitioned well into their new environments by holding drive-by parades, concerts and even walk-by birthday parities, where family and friends can celebrate outside the residents’ window.
Until recently Oakview Medical Care Facility has keep its doors closed to residents family members and the general public in an attempt to keep its residents safe.
The facility posted on its COVID-19 dashboard on its website that, as of Thursday, there are currently around 76 residents that includes the Sutter Living Center, which is a Alzheimer’s special care unit.
The dashboard was a requirement of an executive oder which started in March, according to administrator Jannice Lamm.
Oakview has provided 2,762 COVID tests to staff, and as of Thursday, there were five positive cases.
Lamb said the information is so fluid, and it is changing almost daily.
At Oakview Medical Care Facility, residents have been able to socially distance outside with activities like family car parades, which allowed the opportunity for residents to see their families from a safe distance.
“It’s good for the residents to see familiar faces,” said Lamm.
Lamm said the transition has gone well and families have been understanding of the protocols established by both at state and federal levels.
“Staff, family and residents have all adhered to the guidelines,” she said. “Everyone has been very supportive and understanding of all the issues we have had to go through these past six month.”
Recently Oakview has opened up visitations for residents to meet with family members outside, according to Lamm.
The visitations are open Monday through Friday and require a reservation.
Lamm said there are restrictions in place for those visitations including that they have to be observed by Oakview staff.
“Oakview staff is doing a great job of pulling together as a team and doing what needs to be done on a daily basis, she said.
“It has been a long 6 to 7 months for our staff and residents, but together we are managing.
“Visitation is currently on hold related to an employee testing positive for COVID,” she said. “We currently have had five employees total that have tested positive for COVID. We are following state protocols and will resume special visitation when we have gone 14 days without a positive case.”
Lamm said currently Oakview has had zero residents who tested positive for COVID.
“Our employees are doing a great job and the infection control measures we have taken are working,” said Lamm. “We also know that it is a virus and can sneak in, but we are working very hard and being extra cautious to make sure that does not happen.”
Lamm said the state has planned to open in-person visitation at nursing homes with similar protocols as those of outside visitation.
“We (Oakview) will not open in-person until Nov. 2 because of the positive test,” she said. “If we have another positive test then it will be fourteen days after that.”
Lamm said Oakview stays in contact with families through automated phone calls, our Oakview website, regular and special newsletters, Faceboook, and direct calls as needed.
The Day News reached out to MediLodge of Ludington, which their media office declined an interview, and to Ludington Woods Assisted Living and Memory Care which did not return any calls.