The Lakeshore Food Club is asking for help from the community as it nears the end of a year of growth in membership and increases in the price of food.
Lakeshore Food Club Executive Director O’Nealya Gronstal said 2022 has been an “insane” year for the organization.
The year is not over yet, and Gronstal said the food club has already served 20% of the Mason County population — 1,243 unduplicated households representing more than 6,000 individuals, who are only counted once per year.
As it’s fought to keep pace with demand, the food club’s budget has tripled in comparison to 2021, Gronstal said, noting that, since October 2021, the cost of feeding a family of four has increased from $19 per month to $51 per month.
Membership was up more than 100% for the year, and the size of the average member household increased, too.
“Last year it was an average of 2.6 people, and this year it’s close to five people per household,” Gronstal said. “So not only are we serving more households, but we’re seeing much larger households.”
To help defray the cost of meeting the ever-increasing needs of the community, the organization set up an online donation portal called the Donation Catalog at www.lakeshorefoodclub.org/giving-catalog.
The website’s setup lets donors see how much the food club needs — $350 per week for milk alone; $750 per week for produce, and so on — so they can “choose the impact they want to make.”
Gronstal hopes people opt to continue to support the food club’s mission as it wraps up one trying year and braces for another.
“We got hit with membership growth, then we got hit with food inflation,” Gronstal said. “I cannot tell you how many records we have broken this year.”
She said the most recent record was for shoppers in a single day, which hit an all-time high of 105 people on Monday.
In June, during the organization’s Empty Bowls fundraiser, the per-day shopper record was 88 people. Grosntal said the food club has seen several “100-person days” since then, but Monday’s total was a first.
She said a bleak outlook for the U.S. economy is stoking fears that the pressure will continue to mount.
“That’s just the reality of what we’re dealing with, with this dark cloud of a possible recession hanging over our heads,” Gronstal said. “At the end of the day, we’re living in this uncertainty that’s scary. People don’t know what this year’s going to hold and I can guarantee our membership is going to continue to grow.”
She likened the situation to a storm, specifically the record-breaking blizzard that dumped 16 inches of snow on Buffalo, New York in late November.
The analogy starts to buckle when one considers the consistent increases in needy families the food club has served since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, though.
“In Buffalo, the storm left,” Gronstal said. “We started a storm on March 16, 2020, and it’s still hovering over Mason County and it has not let up.”
It’s a struggle, she said, to articulate just how great the need is, and to put it in a way that will resonate with people and not sound like the same message on repeat.
“We’ve said these words over and over and over — we’re just shy of three years of saying we’ve served more people than ever before — but this is the storm … that won’t go away,” she said.
She said she was shocked to look at the organization’s records and see that more than 14,000 orders went through the cash register in 2022, and more than 1,200 households participated.
The average member household made visits to the food club about once a month. That’s a stark contrast to data from 2019.
“Pre-pandemic we had a whole population of our membership that would come to us on an as-needed basis, and we only saw them three times a year,” Gronstal said. “That has shifted … people are relying on us month after month after month.
“People can’t use us temporarily when people can’t afford to pay (for membership). They can’t afford rent, they can’t afford utilities. … People are just slowly going underwater because every month it gets more expensive.”
Gronstal said the community has always been generous with its support of the food club, adding, “I don’t take that for granted.”
“I don’t want to send the message that we’re in trouble because this community has been so supportive of us,” she said. “It’s a sustainability thing.”
She said if membership continues to grow, and food prices continue to rise as expected, the food club just needs more help to keep up with expenses and continue to serve the community as it has.