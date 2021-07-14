Construction is underway in the First Street Business Park in Pere Marquette Charter Township for a warehouse and distribution facility.
Nelson Industrial Construction & Engineering of South Sioux City, Nebraska, is constructing a 10,600-square-foot building along Commerce Drive in the park for a dry food distribution facility, said Tom Fredricksen, who worked with the township on acquiring the three lots there for the building.
The company bought the property from the township in May.
Fredricksen said the warehouse, once it is operational, will receive maybe two semi loads per week of food product and from there, route trucks will deliver to local vendors. He said an increase in market demands is what brought Nelson to the area.
The next closest building similar to the Pere Marquette Township location is in Grand Rapids, he said. And, the building may expand to as much as 18,000 square feet depending on the success of the company here.
When it is finished, Fredricksen said a dozen employees will be needed to run the facility.
The company works across the country on a variety of projects, from setting wind turbine foundations to general contracting, project planning and pre-construction. Nelson typically works in industrial and manufacturing. For warehousing and distribution, the company’s website indicates it has developed 20 distribution warehouses in 11 states for Frito Lay.
“Tyson, the Costco building northwest of Omaha (Nebraska, is what we do),” Fredricksen said. “We’re big into solar and wind farms, particularly the wind farms. We do a lot of concrete.”
Fredricksen said the project is targeted to be completed by mid-December, and the warehouse and distribution center is expected to start looking for employees in November.
He also praised P.M. Township’s officials in working with his company.
“We would not have been able to do it without (Township Supervisor) Jerry Bleau and (Zoning Administrator) Kristin Lange. They were extremely instrumental in bringing this project here,” he said. “I work with a lot of government officials, and some would just assume to get back to you on their time. These folks stayed on top of this project. The (planning) commissioners and zoning department were great.
“I’ve dealt with officials from northwest California to southwest Pennsylvania and from North Dakota to Texas. These two were top-notch.”