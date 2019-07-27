The Ludington Salvation Army emergency food pantry still needs donations to fill its shelves for the coming months.
Earlier in July, some philanthropists announced that for the sixth summer in a row, they will be matching the first $10,000 in money or non-perishable food donations given to the Ludington Salvation Army food pantry as a challenge to motivate people into supporting the pantry program, as well as to double the impact of any contributions made.
Now that matching money amount has been increased to the first $15,000, said philanthropist Ron Moser. The matching donations come from Moser and Janet Eto, a Missouri couple living in Ludington during summer, and by Ludington realtor Debby Stevenson.
The deadline to donate for the challenge is Sunday, Aug. 11.
Donations can be non-perishable food items, frozen food, food that can be frozen, hygiene products, checks or store gift cards.
Joyce Strejcek, the food pantry coordinator, said that on average the food pantry helps at least 10 families per week and that it serves individuals and families who are in need of emergency food assistance from Mason, Oceana and Manistee counties.
She said that since the fundraising campaign started on July 11, the pantry has received at least $200 in food donations and close to $2,000 in monetary donations.
“It’s slow, but it’s coming in,” Strejcek said. “It’s steady, but it’s slow.”
She said the pantry needs the food drive now as much as ever, and she hopes that more donations will come in soon.
“Some of the shelves are pretty empty. We’ve had a couple people come in recently with pretty big families, so (the food) goes fast,” she said. “We have big families come in — with eight or nine in the family — so every little bit helps big time.”
Strejcek said the pantry serves individuals and families who experience sudden emergencies, such as medical bills that they struggle to pay, and these people are in need of food to help them get by, if only for a short while.
She emphasized that emergencies can affect anyone.
“The thing that (people) don’t understand is it only takes one emergency to wipe out everything — it doesn’t take much,” she said, adding, “As longs the donations keep coming in, we’re grateful for every little bit we can get.”
Tom Urka of the Ludington Salvation Army’s advisory board, said the annual food drive is a vital boost to keep the pantry going. The food drive alone helps keep the pantry stocked for about half of the year, he said.
Checks and store gift cards can be mailed to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 681, Ludington, MI 49431.
Non-perishable food items can be dropped off at the Salvation Army office, 1101 S. Madison St., during its regular business hours from 10 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, or at Urka Auto Center, 3736 W. U.S. 10.