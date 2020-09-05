Michigan public schools usually do the National School Lunch Program during the school year, but recently the state decided to extend the Summer Food Service Program through December.
Though it requires some last-minute planning, it is a good thing, said Dana Kessel, Mason County Eastern food service director.
“It’s great for us, though we are (Community Eligibility Provision) where kids eat free, for (Mason County Central) and (Ludington School District) and other districts it means their kids can eat free too,” Kessel said.
The switch eases the financial burden for parents and should be logistically easier for schools.
“The requirements are not as strict, so there’s a little more flexibility if we have trouble getting certain products in,” she said.
Kessel said she was told to prepare for the programs to switch back at any time because the funding could run out.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced that free meals would be extended into December, or until funds run out, whichever is first. Like its sister districts in the county, Mason County Central Superintendent Jeff Mount said it, too, would provide free meals.
Mount emphasized, though, that those families that typically apply for free and reduced lunch and breakfast will need to turn in their forms as usual at the start of the year.
“We want to be able to continue to (provide those meals) when the funding runs out,” Mount said.
Filling out the forms, too, has assisted the district and others with funds through the CARES Act.
Mount said his district will continue to have food distribution hubs. Buses and their drivers will add the additional runs to those they will go through daily to pick up and drop students where families chose in-person learning.