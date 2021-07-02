Former Ludington Fire Chief Jerry Funk said he’s “not a big spotlight guy.”
But being the center of attention may not even be the hardest part of serving as grand marshal in this year’s Fourth of July Freedom Festival.
Instead, it’s deciding whether to shave off the long, white beard he’s grown since retiring as the city’s longest-serving fire chief in January.
“In my mind, a fireman is shaved,” Funk said. “I think I’m more bugged about that than I am anything.”
Whether he retains the Santa-like beard or dons the clean-shaven face required by a firefighter’s air pack, he sees his place at the front of the parade as “a climax to a good career.”
“Everything comes to an end,” Funk said. “I miss it a lot. You do something for 50 years, you get kind of used to doing things.”
The parade will be the public celebration of Funk that the pandemic prevented earlier in the year, when a small ceremony for his retirement was held at the fire station.
Funk was instrumental in bringing the Ludington fire department “into the 21st-century,” said John Henderson, current fire chief. He oversaw the move to the department’s sleek new facility on Tinkham Avenue and the modernization of its firefighting equipment.
“Those are legacies that will be here long past any of us,” Henderson said. “What a very fitting candidate to lead our parade this year.”
Mayor Steve Miller said he’s “mighty glad” Funk was chosen as grand marshal.
“Any bit of applause he gets he certainly deserves,” Miller said.
Funk joined the Ludington Fire Department in 1970, when there was just one airpack to go around, and came to spend 26 years as its fire chief.
He said he was “really fortunate” in achieving a chief’s “No. 1 goal”: making sure none of the firemen is seriously hurt.
But he’s modest in taking the credit.
Two pillars of support were crucial to his success: his family and the firefighters themselves, he said.
As far as his firefighters are concerned, “they did everything,” Funk said. “I just pointed.”
Equally important was the steadfast support of his wife of 54 years, Marsha, who passed away last May.
At the beep of the pager on his hip alerting him of a fire, he could sometimes be forced to leave her in a restaurant, looking for a ride home.
“You’re in the grocery store getting groceries, pager goes off. You go to a movie or something, pager goes off,” Funk said. “You’re glued to it.”
But Marsha, who worked for the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, had Funk’s back so he could respond to fires at any moment, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
“I never left this house without her saying, ‘Be careful,’” Funk said. “Without your family behind you, you can’t do nothing.”
Not only could a fire pull him away at any time, his full-time work with the Daily News’ printing operation ate into his weekends. His Saturdays would be “shot” because he was up “three-quarters of the night” Friday printing the next day’s newspaper, he said.
The personal sacrifice of being a firefighter was worth it, he said, to be helpful to his community.
“The people that get on the fire department, they’re there because they want to be there,” Funk said. “They want to help the community.”
But the job isn’t without its simple pleasures. Firefighters also “want to drive a big, red fire truck,” he added.
Firefighting entered his life in his home state of Wisconsin, where his best friend’s father was fire chief. A bell outside his friend’s house would ring when there was a fire to put out.
When he joined Ludington’s fire department, firefighting practices were passed on to younger members at the department’s twice-monthly meetings. Now, getting into the department requires almost 300 hours of training, Funk said.
Early in his career, Funk learned to become proficient with the department’s single self-contained breathing apparatus, or airpack. He encouraged their use until there was an airpack for every firefighter.
About two months after he joined, a fire consumed the “whole corner” now occupied by Luciano’s Ristoranti. He was still too new to recognize the accomplishment of keeping the fire from spreading further downtown.
“To hold it to that one building downtown, that’s pretty neat stuff,” Funk said. “I was so young then, I really didn’t know.”
What goes into containing a fire like that? “A lot of luck,” Funk said.
Funk has ridden with the fire department in the Freedom Festival parade “just about every year,” he said. He’s enjoyed seeing familiar faces in the crowd, tooting the horn for kids and showing off the department’s equipment to residents and tourists alike.
As he’s gotten older, he’s also been among the firefighters monitoring the night’s fireworks display, allowing younger firemen to watch with their families. Occasionally firework shells ignite the grass, creating about a 10-square-foot fire.
Now, without Marsha or the department, it’s just a “matter of finding things to do,” he said. He just purchased a double-wide mobile home in Sarasota, Florida, near another owned by his son, where he intends to spend the winters.
From his new Florida home, he can see I-75 and “wave at all the Michigan people going by,” he said.
The fire department bought him a scanner when he retired, but he’s been tuning in less and less. He’s been getting used to not wearing a pager on his hip.
But even in his retirement, he said, he still gets a little excited when he hears fire trucks responding to a call.