The shoes will tell them more, according to Dr. Jered Cornelison.
He and Erica Christensen, both forensic anthropologists with the medical examiner’s office housed at WMU Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine, said there is still information to learn about the human remains and other artifacts, including shoes, recovered from a bluff in Grant Township in early June.
Hunter Thorstenson brought his two nephews and girlfriend, Alaina Vanvelzen, to the beach for day of rock collecting Tuesday, June 2. When one of his nephews was climbing a dune, despite being told not to, and said he found a bone, Thorstenson didn’t believe him.
“I thought it was kids being kids,” he said. “I thought maybe he found a piece of driftwood, but I went up there and sure enough, I could see it plain as day.”
Vanvelzen remembered seeing a lower jaw bone before she took the kids back down to the beach.
“It was a perfect mandible with the teeth intact,” she said.
Thorstenson called 911. Michigan State Trooper Margaret Gazaryants from the Hart Post arrived 30 minutes later to investigate.
“(Thorstenson) located what appeared to be human remains on the bluff of the beach, which weather and time eroded down,” Gazaryants said.
She called in her sergeant who sent photos of the bones to a contact at an MSP lab that identifies remains. The lab confirmed the bones were human.
“I saw a mandible, with the teeth, humerus and femurs. I saw a handful of spine vertebrates and a section of rib cage attached to a spine,” Thorstenson said. “There were a handful of spine vertebrae that were the most worn-looking. All the other bones were perfectly white — pristine, like you would see in a science classroom.”
Cornelison explained exposure to the sun weathers bones. The ones that appeared worn were recently in soil.
“What happens first is the bones will have the soil washed off and then sun beating down will whiten them,” he said.
After the state police received consent from the property owners, it arranged for the medical examiner’s office, which includes forensic anthropologists, to come the next day and retrieve the bones.
The Grant Township Fire Department provided ropes to belay the forensics team down the bluff, according to Gazaryants.
Christensen and Laura Scheid, also a forensic anthropologist, climbed down to photograph and collect the bones while Cornelison took notes about the location of each.
It was difficult to recover the bones because of the shifting sand, Cornelison said.
“It was over an area of 6 to 7 meters across the slope. We ran a baseline east to west, a 100-meter tape, and took our measurements so we could reconstruct it with a map,” he said. “We started at the lake level and proceeded up to the highest point of the bluff, then it got dangerous. It’s eroding quickly.
“The goal was not to dig down and recover elements below the surface, but to recover what we could find on the surface. If the (bones) were peeking through, then we would dig down. We were trying to hurry because there was a lot of land breaking loose and coming down on top of us.”
Gazaryants said it was a memorable and educational experience.
“It was pretty cool to witness what they do because I don’t get to see that often,” she said. “We worked slowly and methodical so we wouldn’t erode the dune more.”
The forensic anthropology team collected what they could find and made some observations while at the site.
“Our initial impression, given the amount of remains ... was that it was a burial site. (Christensen) and (Scheid) were able to get a count and noticed there were several tibia and femora down the slopes. Our initial thoughts were this was some sort of historic burial area that was revealed due to the beach line erosion,” Cornelison said.
Additional elements were discovered as they moved up the bluff.
“As we approached the bluff top, there were several coffin nails and some coffin wood. A couple shoes were discovered by the MSP personnel helping us. A couple crania were recovered and based on the materials we have, the coffin materials, shoes and the shape of the skulls we believe it was a burial area that was exposed,” he said.
It’s the shoes that led the forensic anthropologists to estimate the remains are from the late 1800s.
“It looks like the shoes were machine stitched. The stitches are regular — evenly spaced,” Cornelison said.
People started sewing shoes in the 1850s, Christensen said.
“I have to narrow down when the patten was created versus when they were (sold) wide-spread, but it appears to be the late 1800s,” she explained.
“It could be the early 1900s, but there are other pieces of the shoes that may help us determine that,” Cornelison said.
Christensen will continue researching to find out more about the shoes — and the people who wore them.
The coffin nails also indicate an earlier time period.
“They aren’t modern nails,” he said. “They’re square-headed and square-bodied. They do not look like modern round-headed nails.”
Though they are still narrowing the time-frame, they were confident the remains were not of Native American ancestry.
“We are in the middle of analyzing (the bones), but the skulls look like a European ancestry,” Cornelison said.
Further examination will reveal more.
“Now that we have the materials in the lab, the goal is to determine the minimum number of individuals that were recovered, complete biological profiles (and) give a report that describes the demographics — how many males and females using the shape and measurements of the bones,” Cornelison said. “We do have individuals of various ages and both male and female.”
They estimate there are six to eight individuals.
“There could be more than that. We use the repeated elements (bones), and age differences, to help guide us on how many individuals present,” he said.
To determine the number of remains, they do “side-matching” with rib bones and the long arm and leg bones.
“In terms of re-associating individuals, the best way we have to do that scientifically is by side-matching. So, if certain bones have the same measurements, shape, soil-staining, we can pretty confidently put those together as an individual,” he explained.
At this point in the skeletal analysis, Cornelison reported there are at least two males and one juvenile. There were no pelvic bones recovered, making determining if any of the remains are female more difficult. Some of the remains will likely be labeled “indeterminate,” meaning they could not determine the sex.
The forensic anthropologists did a surface examination of the area to see if they could find any trace of a residence or settlement, but because of the logging that took place on the land, it was difficult to see any other human disturbances.
The team has 60 days to complete the report, then the medical examiner will decide what happens next.
Cornelison hopes the bones will be reburied.
“The people who buried them never intended for them to end up in a lab,” he said.
The completed analysis will provide the approximate ages, sex, ancestry and a burial date — as best as can be determined scientifically, Cornelison said.
Thorstenson and Vanvelozen were excited to potentially learn the origins of the individuals and the story behind the burial site.
“It was certainly unexpected,” Thorstenson said. “It was kind of exciting to be honest. How often does something like that happen in Northern Michigan?”