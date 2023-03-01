PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A forensic audit will be conducted covering all Pere Marquette Charter Township finances for the past two years, with additional less-intensive analysis dating back to 2018.
The township board on Tuesday approved entering into a contract with Plante Moran to conduct the audit for a cost of about $40,300.
Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau sought out proposals form auditing firms in response to requests from the public following the discovery of a water and sewing billing error that under-charged commercial customers, costing the township between $16,000 and $20,000.
The billing errors served as a foundation for recall petitions against Treasurer Karie Bleau, who was overseeing billing at the time, and Jerry Bleau. Petitions against both of the Bleaus have been accepted by the Mason County Election Commission.
During Tuesday’s meeting, trustees heard presentations via Zoom from three auditing firms, each outlining the scope and cost of conducting an audit. In addition to Plante Moran, the board heard from Yeo & Yeo and Maner Costerian. Yeo & Yeo’s proposal would have cost $25,000 to $30,000 for each year due to the amount of work involved, while Maner Costerian’s proposal would have cost $40,000. Maner Costerian, however, is also conducting a study of internal controls for the township.
Representatives from Plante Moran stated that the audit would include an intensive look at the last two years, as that’s when the water and sewer billing error took place. The firm will also conduct an analysis of records dating back five years looking for additional “red flags.”
Trustee Ron Soberalski questioned the necessity of looking back more than two years at first, but Plante Moran stated — and Trustee Andy Kmetz reiterated — that a longer timeframe would “provide a better background” for auditors to examine the township’s finances.
“It helps to have more data versus less data,” Kmetz said, adding that there was no cost-savings benefit to restricting the firm’s work to just a two-year period.
In fact, covering only two years could conceivably cost the township more, according to Plante Moran, as additional work would have to be done to research any strange findings in order to pinpoint their point of origin.
Jerry Bleau stated that the Mason County Sheriff’s Office recommended covering a five-year period as part of the audit.
Soberalski asked Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody for her take on the matter.
“We’ve been asked by the public to do a forensic audit,” Enbody said. “This is what the public is requesting and this is what the sheriff’s office is recommending.”
After some discussion and clarification, Soberalski motioned to accept the proposal from Plante Moran, with support from Enbody. The motion passed unanimously.
While the main reason for the audit was an error with the township’s BS&A billing software, the forensic audit will look specifically for indications of fraud.
Jerry Bleau told the Daily News on Wednesday that, though there’s no indication that the water/sewer billing issue was the result of fraud, he wants to honor the requests of the several residents who called for a forensic audit in January.
He said another factor is the departure of former P.M. auditor Douglas Wohlberg, who resigned in December citing issues with Karie Bleau following the discovery of the errors. Wohlberg had served as the township’s auditor for more than 20 years.
“I think that it’s prudent, with the exit of the auditor and the public asking for this to happen,” Jerry Bleau said. “It’s in our best interest to go this route.”
It’s unclear how long the process will take, as that depends a great deal on what’s found during the audit, but he expects it to get underway soon.
“They don’t know what they’re going to find, but the initial phase is going to go relatively quick,” Jerry Bleau said. “The analytics of the five years looking for anomalies — they said that would be a quick process, and I’m anticipating seeing the paperwork to get that in the next week or two.”
ALSO ON TUESDAY
Jerry Bleau announced that he has approved letters of resignation from administrative assistants Lisa Nagel and Ashley Hall.
Nagel’s resignation is effective March 6, while Hall’s is effective March 13.
In a letter read during the public comment period, Hall stated that she was “disappointed to be in this position,” calling the work environment “unacceptable.”
She said she’s enjoyed her service with the township, but determined that her continued employment will not be possible.
Hall has spoken out previously about a “toxic” work environment at township hall leading to several resignations and causing emotional hardships for employees.
Both Nagel and Hall will receive pay for unused benefits, but Hall is also asking for the township to provide “backpay for services provided outside my job description.”
The board approved an agreement with the State of Michigan to establish “cost, ownership licensing and restrictions” on the purchase and use of digital orthoimagery data for P.M. Township at a cost of $9,182.
Trustees also tentatively approved supporting a push from Charter Communications to obtain state grant funds to bolster broadband internet access in the area. The board voted to support Charter only if it doesn’t interfere with the county’s current efforts to improve internet access.