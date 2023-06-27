MANISTEE — From start to finish and against an All American backdrop, the Manistee National Forest Festival will be painted red, white and blue with patriotic music, marching bands, carnival rides, a festive market place, fireworks and more.
And just when you thought you won’t be able to do anything else, or see anything else, there will be plenty more to do and see.
The popular West Michigan festival – which again is expected to draw thousands of local residents and visitors to the Lake Michigan community – will kick off Thursday and run through Tuesday, July 4.
Over the course of that six-day period festival-goers will be able to take part in any one of a number of special sales and services that will be provided by local businesses, and also be able to visit an exotic animals courtesy of the Whispering Pines Mobile Petting Zoo at the First Street Beach Douglas Park; take in a Tribute to the Allman Brothers on the opening evening of the festival at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts (7 p.m.); and of course, sit back and enjoy one of the finest Independence Day Parades in all of Michigan on Tuesday (10 a.m.).
Manistee City Manager Bill Gambill, who came to Manistee from southeastern Michigan a few years ago, said he is looking forward to being part of what the National Forest Festival will deliver, this year. He said he believes the festival stands out from others because it spread out over a several-day period
“That’s unique,” said Gambill. “I have’t seen one (like this) that spans so many days, and that involves so many organizations.”
Gambill said he is looking forward to the fish boil, the appearance of the Scottville Clown Band, and more.
“And of course,” he said, “there’s the big parade. It’s the premier summer event in Manistee and people who’ve moved away will come back to it.”
In between the opening day of the festival and closing day the list of family-friendly events is well, six days long, and includes but is not limited to (please note many of the events run multiple days):
Thursday, June 29
75th Birthday of the Lake Bluff Farms Giant Sequoia 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., 2890 Lakeshore Rd (just north of the State Park);
Festival Marketplace, 9 a.m. to dusk, First Street Beach
Anderson Midway Carnival, noon to dusk, fFirst Street Beach
Manistee National Forest Open House, noon to 3 p.m., 1170 Nursery Rd, Wellston; visit with Smokey Bear and more;
Revival: A Tribute to the Allman Brothers, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts
Friday, June 30
Forest Festival Golf Outing presented by Little River Casino Resort, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Manistee National Golf & Resort;
Whispering Pines Mobile Petting Zoo, 10 a.m. to dusk, Douglas Park, First Street Beach
Manistee Lions Fish Boil, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Lions Pavilion, First Street Beach;
Jaycees Beach Jam, 7 to 11 p.m., First Street Beach;
Saturday, July 1
Manistee World of Arts and Crafts, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Red Szymarek Park, Fifth Avenue;
Summer Book Sale hosted by the Friends of the Manistee County Library, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., behind the Manistee Library, 95 Maple Street;
Manistee Firecracker 5K Run/Walk & 1K Fun Run 8 a.m., Manistee Middle/High School, 525 12th Street;
Rosie Solberg’s Annual Fourth of July Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Northwest Corner of Hastings and 5th Ave.;
Family Day hosted by The Tabernacle 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Armory Youth Project parking lot;
The Little Big Shots Talent Show, 1 to 3 p.m., Regional Center for the Arts;
Manistee Summer Sunsets Concert Series featuring Abbie Thomas, 6 to 9 p.m., Rotary Gazebo, First Street Beach;
Sunday, July 2
“You’ll Flip Over This!” Traditional Pancake Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Commons at the Manistee Middle/High School, 525 12th Street;
“A Yooper’s Tale: Death by Wendigo” book signing, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Happy Owl Bookshop, 358 River St., author, Robert Williams, will be at the bookshop to sign copies of his book;
Scottville Clown Band Concert, 1 to 3 p.m.; Lions Pavilion, First Street Beach;
Fireworks Over Lake Michigan sponsored by Little River Casino Resort 10:30 p.m., Street Beach;
Tuesday, July 4
City2Shore Port City Associates Real Estate, 9 a.m. to noon, 340 River St., will be giving away parade bags and goodies to the public attending the parade festivities;
Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony, 9:45 a.m., Division and River Street (prior to the parade);
Independence Day Parade, 10 a.m., River Street, travels west on River Street from Division Street to the Armory Youth Project parking lot, providing a view of all of the floats, marchers and other fun parade participants;
338th Army Band Country and Rock Concert, 2 to 4 p.m., Manistee VFW, 1211 28th St.
For more information and to view a complete list of all that is going on go to manisteeforestfestival.com