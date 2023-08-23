The annual Forest Trail Music Festival kicks off today with a special performance from Sean Miller at 8 p.m. followed by a community campfire and jam session in Grant Township.
In preparation for the fourth annual festival Noah Cameron said his family have improved the grounds by increasing the camping area and building a new stage.
“The new stage is probably four-times the size of the old one,” he said. “We are really excited to show how people react to the new stage this year.”
The festival runs through Sunday at 352 W. Forest Trail Road.
Mark and Jennifer Cameron, with their three sons Bryce, Noah, and Caleb, who have hosted the Forest Trail Music Festival for the past three years as a way for people to gather and enjoy live performances.
Noah said this is really an intimate festival.
“It is about as intimate as it gets,” he said. “We have up to 500 people on the grounds but it really feels like everyone there is friends and family.”
He said the festival is about two-thirds of the way sold out.
The festival came about when the music festivals they used to attend were canceled due to COVID.
“In 2020 all of the music festivals we used to go to were all shut down,” he said. “We thought we could have a little something on our property, so we started with just friends and family, less than 100 people. We had like 10 artists who played on a little stage. It was nothing like it is today.”
The festival has 19 artists and bands set to perform this year, including Bootstrap Boys, The Founding, Cole Hansen, and more. Most of the performers are based in Michigan, with a couple coming from out of state. Noah described the genres of music as folk, Americana, rock, and bluegrass, among others.
Local craft vendors, a grilled cheese catering company, tie dye and yoga events, and community campfire jams will all be included in the festivities. A secondary field has also been cleared to provide more camping space, and a new stage will be debuted this year.
Single day passes for the fourth annual Forest Trail Music Festival are being sold for $40 and general admission tickets for the weekend are priced at $75. Camper passes and early admission tickets are available as well, at $50 and $25, respectively. Tickets can be purchased at the festival’s website, foresttrailmusic.com. Attendees can also sign up as volunteers for a chance to earn back their ticket costs through three-hour work shifts.
“If you have never been to a music festival, this is a perfect one to check out,” Cameron said. “If you think of Electric Forest and all of these mega festivals, it is nothing like that. It is just camping with a bunch of your friends. You meet a lot of good people and enjoy some great music and it is family friendly,” he said.
A Gofundme has been set up to help cover the cost of the new stage. Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/forest-trail-music-the-stage-project. The stage will be built in time for this year’s festival, and the Camerons hope this investment will better the experience for attendees and performers.