Members of the Cameron family had a hit on their hands when they hosted the first-ever Forest Trail Music Festival in July 2020, and they’re hoping for a similar result when the festival returns this weekend.
The festival will feature Full Cord Bluegrass, the Arcadian Wild, Bootstrap Boys, Mark Lavengood and Road Less Traveled, and is set to take place at the family’s property at 352 W. Forest Trail Road in Grant Township.
“The gates are set to open at 9 a.m. Friday and the music will continue until Sunday at about 4 p.m.,” said Bryce Cameron, who is organizing the event with his family for the second year.
The first festival was held in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it still drew a sizable crowd. Now that things have cleared up a bit in that regard, the festival is expanding. Last year, there were only five acts performing at the festival, but this year, the Camerons have more than quadrupled the number of scheduled bands.
“We’ve got 23 bands coming this year,” Cameron said.
Cameron and his brothers, Noah and Caleb, and their parents, Mark and Jennifer, handled all the organizing themselves the first time around, and they’re doing it all again. The turnout was good for the first festival, and people had fun, so the family went to work on a second event.
“We didn’t have any issues (last year) so we decided to continue it,” Cameron said.
The bands will perform over the course of three days, and there will be food trucks and other vendors as well.
Because the coronavirus is still a concern, especially when it comes to mass gatherings, there will be some precautions for safety’s sake.
“It’s going to be all outdoors and socially distanced, to an extent,” said Cameron.
Day passes will be capped at 200, and only 300 weekend passes will be sold, in order to limit the number of people gathering at once. Weekend passes are still available, and they include camping. They’ll be sold at the gate if they’re still available.
Cameron said the festival launched in 2020 because so many concerts and other events were canceled. The family had a chance to use its acreage for an outdoor event that would provide some fun when good times were in short supply.
Also, it was a chance to realize a longtime dream for the family of hosting its own folk, bluegrass and Americana music festival.
“My brother and I, we’ve always been going to Michigan music festivals. We’ve always kind of kicked around the idea of doing our own on the family land,” Cameron said. “Last year, with everything being canceled, we saw a slot.
“We wanted people to have something to do, and we wanted it to be small and safe enough.”
He said it went well enough to encourage the family to keep going with the Forest Trail Music Festival.
“Given all the circumstances, it went fairly well for our first year holding the event,” he said. “We’re happy to do it again.”
The family hopes to keep the Forest Trail Music Festival going, turning it into a recurring summer tradition.
“We’re planing on growing it slowly within our means,” Cameron said. “We’re doing it all ourselves. We had a really good turnout and we’re definitely excited about keeping it going.”
Weekend passes are $50 and day passes are $20. For more information, including a full roster of performers and detailed directions, visit www.forestrailmusic.com.