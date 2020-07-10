It was a picturesque graduation for the seniors of Pentwater Public Schools. The graduates were able to share their victory of finally receiving their diplomas with the village on Thursday evening during an outdoor ceremony.
The Pentwater Fire Department led the school bus full of seniors, with lights and sirens, to the Village Green in downtown. The Class of 2020 descended down the stairs in pairs, between family and friends cheering from lawn chairs and blankets, to sit beside the gazebo overlooking Pentwater Lake.
“We wanted to try to keep as much tradition and give them something normal that they haven’t had all year. They deserve a regular commencement ceremony. We were fortunate the (Village of Pentwater) allowed us to do that here,” said Scott Karpatian, Pentwater superintendent and principal.
“These seniors have had to sacrifice so much this year. I’m glad were not only able to have the ceremony, but able to share it with the whole Pentwater community.
“I’m sure many of you have heard the saying, ‘it takes a village,’ and this year I couldn’t agree more.”
Instead of recognizing individuals and groups who helped the seniors during their high school career, Karpatian asked the 18 seniors to stand and thank those who attended.
“While everyone is confused and frustrated by the sudden changes in our lives, we are able to stay strong and work together to get through it. Even when faced with hardships and obstacles, we can still pull through,” said Julien Nyberg, student speaker and the 2020 All-Around Senior. “I’ve seen it from the community, who pitched in to create banners and signs to help celebrate and show us as a class that they recognize us. I’ve also seen the school reaching out and making it possible for students to still learn. Even we as a class kept in touch, stayed positive and made plans and goals. That gave me the sense of unity in this town.”
The village purchased banners in May to support the students and hung them along the light posts in town. They also had yard signs made with the students’ names which were used to line the aisle the graduates walked.
“I’d first like to say congratulations to all of my classmates. We never did do anything the way it was supposed to be done, but we did it,” said Mackenzie Breitner, class speaker. “Now it is time for us to part ways, and I’d be lying if I told you I knew what was out there for us. With all the uncertainty of the world, there is no telling. But I can tell you one thing for certain, it will be historical.”
Teachers Rick Magrath, Andrea Gallie and Hilary Hunsberger performed an original song, “What Would I Say?” to honor the graduates.
“I thought the lyrics worked really well for this class. Because (when) they left in March, we never had a chance to wrap the year up. That’s what the song reflects — if we had seen each other, what are some of the things I would have said to you,” Magrath said.
This was his 32nd graduation ceremony at Pentwater.
“It’s emotional and moving to me that this town and our school and community was able to put this on for our students,” Gallie added.
Karpatian said they waited to told the ceremony in hopes the initial pandemic would be over. It was worth to the wait to ensure the seniors had their ceremony, he said.
“I’m in shock. It’s been a long time coming,” said senior Mika Hugo.
“We are forever the Class of 2020,” said Nyberg.