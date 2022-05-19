The last practice of the junior varsity soccer season has always been a day of fun in the Ludington program. It is a day where the Orioles dress up in Halloween costumes and hold a final scrimmage.
That tradition started for Forfinski when she played collegiately at Grand Valley State University, and her coach held a dress up practice during Halloween.
Forfinski said it was the best day of practice she had ever had and continued the tradition into her coaching career both at Grand Haven and Ludington high schools.
Forfinski has been on the sidelines for the past 12 years coaching junior varsity soccer for the Orioles. Forfinski will be coaching in her final game tonight against North Muskegon. Forfinski is not stepping away from the game she has played all of her life, but instead writing the next chapter, which includes three kids in high school who are all involved in multiple activities including sports.
“I have been struggling with this a little bit,” she said. “I love what I do and I am passionate about it and I love the kids.”
Forfinski said her kids all play sports and this past year has really affected her being able to watch them play.
“That window of time to watch my own kids play sports is so small and I do not want to miss that,” she said.
She said that if current varsity coach Kris Anderson needs any help she would be there for him, Forfinski and Anderson have worked well together as coaches over the years but most importantly they have become friends.
Anderson said Forfinski as a coach has been supportive of the values and direction that he wants the program to go to.
“It is nice to have a JV coach that is on the same page with you, making sure the message on the JV level is the same message on the varsity level,” he said. “She knows what it takes to play at a high level and she knows what skills to develop in those kids.”
Anderson said that has been one of the biggest areas where Forfinski has helped, is working on the younger kids’ skill levels.
“I know that when those girls are up on varsity that those skill levels are where they need to be so that I can focus more on strategy and game planning,” Anderson said. “She has been just a blessing for our program to have over the past 12 years. We are going to miss her.”
Anderson left the door open for Forfinski’s return to the program once her children work their way through high school.
Forfinski said during the past 12 years she has enjoyed sharing what she knows about the game and seeing them apply what she is teaching them gives her a sense of accomplishment.
“To see them start at the beginning of the season and see where they end up in the growth that they made is a big part of that feeling,” she said.
Though she will be missed on the sidelines, Forfinski will be a part of the soccer program for years to come, cheering for the athletes from the bleachers.
“You never know,” she said “I may be back.”