Tucked alongside the SS Spartan is a new ship in the Interlake fleet, and its home port is Ludington.
Interlake Logistics Solutions, a subsidiary of Interlake Maritime Services, bought the tug LT-805, or known as the Maj. Gen. Winfield Scott, from the federal government.
The LT-805 was built for the U.S. Army, and it is 128 feet long, weighs 500 tons and has a 19-foot draft.
According to a posting on Interlake’s Facebook page, the company stated a crew of 16 people made the 2,860-nautical-mile trip from Norfolk, Virginia, back on Nov. 14, 2021, and arrived in Ludington on Monday, Nov. 29.
“While we don’t have specific plans for how we will ultimately utilize her in our fleet just yet, the chance to purchase the LT-805 was a unique and exciting opportunity,” stated Mark W. Barker, president of Interlake Maritime Services, which owns and operates Interlake Logistics Solutions, in the posting in Facebook. “We are always evaluating ways to expand our maritime capabilities and commercial fleet capacity to serve our customers on the Great Lakes. She is a great addition to our Interlake fleet.”
According to the Facebook post, the LT-805 will undergo some vessel improvements and upgrades while she is permanently moored next to the SS Spartan in Pere Marquette Lake.
Chrissy Kadleck, Interlake’s spokesperson, told the Daily News that there are no plans to rename the tug.
U.S. Army’s watercraft
The U.S. Army has an assortment of watercraft beyond what the Army Corps of Engineers uses, and those watercraft are a part of the Army’s Transportation Corps.
Alisha Hamel, the museum director for the U.S. Army Transportation Museum at Fort Eustis, Virginia, shared with the Daily News a display it has describing the various maritime operations of the Army. The Army used watercraft since the American Revolution, and it continued on during the conflicts in the 1800s to move men and materials around the country and overseas.
“In most cases, the Army used civilian ships hired on an as-needed basis. It was only in the aftermath of the Spanish-American War in 1898 that it was decided to make watercraft a permanent part of the U.S. Army by creating the Army Transport Service,” the display stated.
Both world wars created the expansion of the use of watercraft by the Army, the display stated.
The U.S. Army Transportation Museum has thousands of items and exhibits, ranging from planes, helicopters, trucks and jeeps to tugboats and landing craft, according to its website. It is located on joint base Fort Langley-Eustis, and visitors must check in at the guard post at the base.
About the LT-805
The LT-805 began its service with the U.S. Army, and Dr. J. Edwin Nieves explained there are two different tugs in use by the service. Some are small tugs or harbor tugs with the designation “ST” while larger tugs have the designation “LT”
The LT-805 was designed for ocean and coastal towing.
“The LT is self-deployable worldwide, has a crew of 25 and has a range of 5,000 nautical miles,” Nieves stated in a report to the Daily News.
Nieves is stationed at Fort Eustis, Virginia, in through the Army’s Medical Command, medical detachment at the McDonald Army Health Center. He also works at the Army Transportation Museum there, and is a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and the auxiliary’s history division in its branch chief archives.
The LT-805, or MG Winfield Scott, was one of eight tugs ordered by the U.S. Army. Only six wound up being built, and the Army took possession of the craft on Oct. 29, 1993, Nieves stated. From there, the tug was a part of the Army’s 7th Brigade in Fort Eustis. Part of the work it conducted was towing a decommissioned Navy fuel barge from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to the U.S. Navy station in Mayport, Florida.
In 2016, the LT-805 towed the USNS salvage ship Grapple to the Navy’s Philadelphia Inactive Ship Maintenance Facility. It also was used for training exercises with the Coast Guard in Yorktown, Virginia.
In August 2021, the Army decided it no longer needed the barge, and it was put up for auction where Interlake bought it.