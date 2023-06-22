The former auditors and accountants for Lake Michigan Carferry were ordered to pay nearly $750,000 to the shipping company’s former owners during a hearing Thursday afternoon in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan Sniegowski.
Last month, a jury found both Lake Michigan Trans-Lake Shortcut and Pere Marquette Shipping as well as the auditors, DeBoer Baumann and Company PLC, were negligent in finding the fraud of former accountant Paul Piper. Piper is serving prison time and was ordered to pay more than $2.1 million in restitution, including $1.49 million to the car ferry.
Lawrence Acker, the attorney for the former owner of the car ferry, said that with interest through July 1, he believed DeBoer Baumann owed $746,918, including interest.
Jeffrey Hengeveld argued that the jury verdict should not have taken place, and he continued to argue for a summary disposition and a directed verdict.
“The jury verdict is contrary to law and against the great weight of evidence. That being said, I do not have a contest to the calculation of the verdict amount or in opposition to the amount of interest calculated,” Hengeveld said.
A second motion was before Sniegowski with Acker requesting an amount of an additional $33,064. That amount was the interest the former owners of the car ferry believed to be accrued from a pre-lawsuit period from May 2018 through early August 2019.
Acker said it was agreed to by the parties in chambers that if a verdict was found in favor of the car ferry, then the amount for that period would be decided after the trial.
“We had fixed the date of accrual through the testimony of Mr. (Pat) McCarthy. We had fixed it through the testimony of Mr. (Bob) Manglitz, and the only question was what the rate of interest would be assessed. The stipulation which we reviewed with the court in chambers is essentially the court would conduct the calculation after verdict in the event of a verdict.”
Acker said he used the fewest months and the lowest rate by law for interest. Hengeveld strongly disagreed with Acker.
“There is no and was no stipulation to pre-complaint interest. In fact, I vigorously and loudly argued that there should be no pre-complaint interest, whatsoever,” he said. “There were no proofs presented about the pre-complaint interest at all during the trial, whatsoever.”
Hengeveld cited case law in arguing that it isn’t up to the judge to decide pre-complaint interest, but it instead to the jury’s discretion.
“The court accepted that and understand that in declining to include pre-complaint interest on the verdict form, and declined reading plaintiff’s proposed jury instruction, standard instruction No. 304 regarding pre-complaint interest,” he said.
Acker countered that what was stated was inconsistent with what the discussions were in chambers between the parties and the court.
“I certainly expected to abide by the agreement that was met in chambers,” he said.
Sniegowski said she would review the notes from what was on the record. She said another hearing will take place on the record about the pre-complaint interest.
“We don’t have a transcript at this point in time to see if we have anything that’s readily apparent from the notes that I could actually listen to what was put on the record. That’s kind of the stage of where we are,” Sniegowski said. “If I can, I will make sure you guys both get a copy of that. If there isn’t anything on the record, I’ll make sure you know that. And then I’ll issue an opinion from there.”