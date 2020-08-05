A former Mason County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer on Monday had charges dismissed stemming from a relationship with a former inmate of the Mason County Jail.
Judge Peter J. Wadel, in 79th District Court, dismissed a felony count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a county prisoner against Brad Jany, 28. Jany was charged after an investigation indicated that Jany had a sexual contact with a woman after she was released from the jail, but under probation.
“The statute under which Mr. Jany was charged is very clear in that the employee has to be employed by the county to which the person is on probation,” stated Jany’s attorney, Michael Nichols, in a press release. “The facts were not in dispute that the former inmate was on probation to a completely different county and that she was placed on probation approximately two months after her release from the county jail.”
The different county was critical to the dismissal, according to Mason County Prosecutor Paul Spaniola.
“The judge ruled that the way the criminal sexual conduct law is written, that the victim needed to have been convicted in the same county in which the corrections officer was employed in order for her to be protected under the criminal sexual conduct law,” Spaniola told the Daily News. “It was on this technicality that the judge dismissed the case.”
Nichols said that testimony that was given by the woman indicated she initiated contact with Jany after her release from the jail in May 2019.
“She was not coerced by Mr. Jany and… he terminated their romantic relationship after she told him that she was on probation. Neither the letter nor the spirit of the statute was shown to a probable cause standard,” Nichols stated in a release.
Spaniola said a change to state law would be necessary to prevent a similar situation from happening in the future.
“The proper remedy for this unintended consequence would be to have the statute amended to cover this type of situation in the future,” he told the Daily News.
Sheriff Kim Cole previously told the Daily News that Jany was placed on administrative leave when an internal investigation first got underway in October. In January, Jany lost his job with the sheriff’s office after two years of employment. Nichols stated the union that represents the corrections officers, the Teamsters, did not assist Jany.
“Brad’s union let him down. When a union lets down one worker, they let down all workers,” Nichols stated. “I was stunned that they did not fight harder and merely based their failure to act on the fact that Brad acknowledged having the relationship, even though he terminated the relationship once he found out from her that she was, in fact, on probation.”
Joseph M. Valenti, president of Teamsters Local 214 in Detroit, said the union filed a grievance with the sheriff’s office on his behalf to attempt to get his position returned, back pay received and his record exonerated. The grievance was denied, and Valenti said Jany had an opportunity to meet a three-person appeal board in person in late February, but did not follow through.
“We did our due diligence on his behalf as it pertains to the collective bargaining unit,” Valenti told the Daily News. “We gave him the opportunity to appeal as we do all of our grievants. We sent him a letter via certified mail. He received it, but did not appeal it.”
Valenti said Jany, not Nichols, needed to appeal the decisions when it came to the grievance for his job.
“It’s unfortunate with the end result,” Valenti said. “And he doesn’t have his job back yet. It’s a win on one part (the criminal case). If he wanted to appeal, we would have listened to him… I feel bad for the guy.”
According to the release from Nichols, Jany now works for a West Michigan lawn care company.