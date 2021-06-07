Jerry Chancellor, former chief of the Fountain Area Fire Department, passed away Saturday, June 5. He was 76.
He continued fighting fires after retiring as chief in 2007 and spent more than 58 years with the department to become the longest-serving member in its history.
“Everything he lived and breathed was fire service,” said Jeremy Goble, Fountain fire chief.
Chancellor was an “icon” among Mason County firefighters, said Vince Williams, chief of the Free Soil-Meade Fire Department.
“Jerry’s proof that there are people that still put their life into it,” Williams said.
Outside of the fire service, Chancellor enjoyed life’s simple pleasures, often fishing, hunting and restoring an old fire chief car, his “pride and joy,” Goble said.
His influence transcended Mason County. He was once president of the Michigan State Firemen’s Association as well as serving on its board.
The night Chancellor passed, Roger Berndt, former Fountain fire chief, remembers asking Goble who all they should be reaching out to. Neither were sure they had all the phone numbers they needed.
“I said, ‘Let me get Gretchen tomorrow and have her send me the number of every firefighter in Michigan,’” Berndt remembered. “Just about every one of them has known Jerry Chancellor.”
Chancellor traveled often to firefighting conferences and training opportunities, seeking all the wisdom firefighters nationwide had to offer and bringing it back to Mason County, Goble said.
“He really pushed and got the funding to send us out and get some extensive training,” Goble said. “That was really huge.”
Chancellor’s attentive listening and well-considered advice earned him the respect of those he worked with. Goble had no ambition to be chief until Chancellor called him to his house and convinced him he was capable of it, he said.
“He had that way,” Goble said. “He always had that calm expertise.”
Chancellor was “very safety-conscious,” Berndt said, once ordering his men to retreat from a fire in an abandoned house after spotting weaknesses in the roof.
Goble, who was attacking the fire through a side door, remembers being upset with him for falling back too early. But Chancellor sat him down at the station and explained how he’d determined the risk to the firefighters outweighed the reward of saving a vacant structure.
“He made me see something I didn’t see back then when I was young and aggressive,” Goble said.
Chancellor’s devotion to serving his community and fortifying its firefighters brings one word to the mind of Williams, the Free Soil-Meade fire chief.
“If you said the word ‘hero,’ Jerry’s name should be in there,” Williams said. “I would consider him a hero for his lifelong dedication.”
Chancellor’s visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services. The service is the next day at 2 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville. A procession will go to Fountain Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at Sherman Township Hall hosted by the Fountain Fire Department Auxiliary.