How did Paul Piper get away with embezzling $1.7 million from Lake Michigan Carferry? Could it have been prevented? Did accountants fail to perform their duties by missing red flags?
These questions dominated day three of a civil trial in 51st Circuit Court Thursday, when former LMC leaders testified about the alleged culpability of the accounting firm Deboer Baumann & Co. in the embezzlement. The trial will determine if Deboer Baumann owes damages to the previous SS Badger owners Lake Michigan Trans-Lake Shortcut and Pere Marquette Shipping. The companies are accusing the firm of professional malpractice.
Examined on Thursday were Don Clingan, former LMC owner; Pat McCarthy, former vice president of shore operations; Chuck Leonard, former COO of P.M. Shipping and VP with LMC; and former owner, LMC president and CEO Bob Manglitz.
They were questioned by Lawrence Acker, the attorney representing LMC, and Jeffrey Hengeveld, who is representing Deboer Baumann.
McCarthy and Leonard were the first to identify financial irregularities that eventually led to Piper being investigated for, and later convicted of, embezzlement.
Acker asked McCarthy how the embezzlement was discovered. McCarthy said he and Leonard, “looked over some amounts that were higher than we thought they’d be,” and further investigation turned up “checks (Piper) was writing to himself.”
Leonard, offering testimony later, stated that he and McCarthy “simultaneously” discovered the inconsistencies.
Check for Piper were almost always for the same amount, McCarthy said, and similar amounts were detected on suspicious checks for marine insurance and “professional services” issued to companies LMC was not doing business with. That led McCarthy and Leonard to pursue the issue further, which resulted in an eventual investigation by the FBI.
McCarthy, Leonard, Clingan and Manglitz each testified that Deboer Baumann never gave them any indication that something was amiss with the company’s finances prior to the discovery of the fraud.
“We thought we were protected,” Leonard said. “I think Paul was trusted and I think Deboer Baumann was trusted.”
Manglitz and Clingan, who both used Piper for personal accounting services, stated that they took heart from the fact that an accountant they trusted personally was working with the business.
“It made me comfortable,” Manglitz said. “I trusted him.”
Hengeveld followed a line of questioning that placed the onus on LMC leaders.
He asked McCarthy about how LMC executives addressed any irregular expenses that did come up, and how the larger discrepancies went unnoticed for so long.
McCarthy said Piper always had an explanation for minor irregularities, which LMC owners accepted, “at the end of the day,” because of the trust they’d established.
McCarthy said he had no recollection of receiving a document from Deboer that specifically cited “marine insurance,” or one that broke down “professional services” into more detail. He added LMC executives couldn’t have spotted phony billings based on the information they had.
Clingan said if he had been made aware of any anomalies, he would have spoken up.
“That would have gotten my attention completely,” he said. “I certainly would have had questions for our accounting people and DeBoer Baumann.”
Hengeveld said Clingan was involved in procuring insurance and approving fees for LMC, and asked why he didn’t notice the discrepancies.
“I was not the one that approved or disapproved of those things,” Clingan replied. “I was made aware of what those costs were, mostly after the fact.”
Asked to outline in broad terms what he believes Deboer Baumann is guilty of, Clingan said it ultimately comes down to negligence.
“I believe that they had information that created great concern about the accuracy and validity of our company and things that could point out and lead to serious questions about accounting and the potential for embezzlement,” Clingan said. “It was pretty shocking to me that … they never made us or me aware of that.
“Consequently, it occurred over several years and amounted to an awful lot of money that really had a huge impact on our company. That was a very serious situation that I believe constituted not doing their job correctly.”
Leonard stated that he believes the fallout from the embezzlement was greater than the $1.7 million Piper was convicted of embezzling in federal court in September 2020.
“The damage that was done to the carferry … was substantially more to the community than was represented by the dollar figure that was put forth,” Leonard said. “I felt the damages that Paul Piper had done was probably in the range of $3 million to $4 million.”
The trial resumes at 9 a.m. Friday with the continued examination of Manglitz.