Paul S. Peterson, longtime former managing editor of the Ludington Daily News, former city councilor and local historian is being remembered fondly by family, friends and colleagues after learning of his death early Saturday morning.
Peterson was living in Ludington Woods at the time of his death. He was 87. His full obituary is on page A5 in today’s edition.
Many former staff members of the Daily News would get together at least once a year, and that’s when some of the stories of years gone by will come up.
“I’d see him quite often. Every summer, we’d get together. This was the first year we didn’t,” said Russ Miller, who was a staff photographer for the Daily News before starting his own studio.
“It’s funny how all of those people are still around, and up until Paul’s passing we’d get together. We still have Russ, Todd (Reed)… We’re all still getting together the old, original Daily News,” said Lloyd Wallace, who spent more than 40 years as the Daily News sports editor, more than half with Peterson. “Every September we would try to get together that old, original group. Everyone shows up. This year, the (COVID-19) virus kind of submarined us.”
Peterson was called very civic-minded, but it was his command of the newsroom that set him apart.
“Paul Spencer Peterson was a newsman’s newsman. He had no ego about his prestigious position or managing editor, but he took great pride in being a guardian of the truth and he fiercely upheld the highest standards of journalism,” Reed said.
“I thought he was a great dad, a very devoted dad,” he said. “That’s something I saw. He always, from my perspective, he was always there for his kids. He always saw the importance of members of his team having the necessary time with their kids.”
Peterson’s children, too, felt that way.
Nearly all of his children related stories of spending time in what was the Daily News building or being whisked away to an assignment their dad was headed to. Back then, the Daily News was in a two-story old building that now is a parking lot beside the newspaper’s current building. Parts of the original building are part of the loading dock on the newspaper’s south side.
“Every Saturday and Sunday afternoon, we went to the LDN to wind the yellow (Associated Press) news tape stories and separate the AP teletype news stories that came over the wire,” said Mark Peterson, Paul’s son, who worked as a pressman for the Daily News at one time. “Getting on the full rolls of newsprint and propelling them across the floor with our feet like lumberjack logrollers; Scooting backwards around the entire building on the desk chairs; My brother Tim and I were regular fixtures at the LDN.”
Tim recalled one instance where he was picked up by his dad and headed downtown for a fire.
“(He taught us) to see how serious people respond to serious situations. That struck with me for a long time,” Tim Peterson said. “He was a serious guy. He respected people and how they did things and the efforts they put in.”
Daughter Karen Stephens also recalled her days zooming up the stairs of the Daily News to see her dad.
“I’d run up those stairs, and before I’d get up the stairs, George (Wilson) would be always holler at me,” she said. “You’d run up those stairs, and it had that rubber on them so you wouldn’t slip. You could smell it. I had made him an ash tray, and I put his name on it. He’d give me the tickertape, and he would hand me them and have me sort them out. It was something to amuse me.”
Paul “Spencer” Peterson appreciated how his dad would be there for his sporting events he participated in. Spencer Peterson was an outstanding track and cross country runner at Ludington High School who went on to Saginaw Valley State. That start to the long-distance career may have caught his dad, Paul, a bit by surprise.
“He was a sprinter in high school. He could tear it up,” Spencer said. “When my classmates convinced me to go out for the eight grade track team and I told my dad, he showed up for our first meet on Holy Thursday, and he just assumed I was going to run the 100 and 200 and be a sprinter. He knew the order of events, and he came to watch. As others were getting ready for the 100, he saw me out on the infield. He said, ‘How come you’re not getting ready?’
“‘Dad, I’m not running the mile, I’m running the mile.’ He said, ‘The mile?’ His jaw dropped. Then he said, ‘Go get them.’”
While his children said they each saw the love they had for them, Peterson showed a love for his hometown.
“He was kind of a rare breed today in that he lived almost all of his life in one town,” Tim Peterson said. “He was member of one (Catholic) parish, (St. Simon). He did work in (St. Joseph) for a little while, but his entire professional career with the Daily News. He loved what he did, and it’s reflected in how he stuck with it and how much joy he got from it.
“I do think he very much loved this city,” Tim said. “He got as much of it as he gave, and I think he gave a lot.”
The love of Ludington came through in the book he had published, “The Story of Ludington.” Peterson was a noted historian, particularly on the history of the carferries that called the city home. Peterson was on the board of the Mason County Historical Society and James Jensen, the current president of the society, appreciated Peterson.
“I’d frequently call Paul and talk to him and ask him various things,” Jensen said. “He would be able to help out. I relied on him quite a bit… I would have loved to have shown him what we’ve done at (Historic White Pine) Village in the last few years. I always appreciated him and appreciated his knowledge and enjoyed how he wrote.”
Bill Anderson’s first interaction with Peterson was when Anderson was hired as president of West Shore Community College. The duo had a strong working relationship, but their friendship deepened surrounding history and baseball history. And it wasn’t anything that was planned.
“He was always interested in what I was researching, and he got engaged. ‘Did you know this, Bill?’ Did you ever see that?’ That’s a way a lot of friendships go, very informal and very spontaneous,” Anderson said. “It’s not planned or orchestrated.”
What couldn’t be planned were some of the things Peterson’s colleagues worked together through in the decades he spent at the Daily News.
“We drove through a lot of blizzards to go to a lot of basketball games,” Miller said, referring to the newspaper’s station wagon it owned at one time. “He’d sit in the back seat sometimes back when Ken Case was alive. He’d turn on the dome light and have some sort of portable typewriter to write the story. I’d drive. Oh, my God, it was awful.”
And it took Peterson to try to get the paper to the press on time. Reed remarked that Peterson was very punctual, while Reed pushed his luck when it came to working right up to the final second of deadline. Awaiting it all was the press.
“(Paul) was a good, stand-up guy,” said Jerry Funk, former head press operator for the Daily News. “As far as getting deadlines, we had a little good thing going back and forth when they were late. It seems like we were all kidding. It was a good relationship.”
Peterson had good relationships that seemed to grow with those he hired, whether it was Reed or Wallace or Steve Begnoche or Patti Klevorn, just to name a handful of longtime Daily News veterans.
Peterson hired Reed 50 years ago at the Daily News, and Reed worked for the newspaper for 23 years before breaking off to start his photography business. Wallace was hired by Peterson in 1970, and worked extensively for the former sports editor. It was because of Peterson, Wallace said, that a high level of excellence was achieved by the staff of the Daily News.
“We had, what I think, was an outstanding staff,” Wallace said. “Paul put together a really good team. From when we had a small group to a larger newsroom, when we moved into the new building, it wasn’t just a staff. It was a good staff. We had Todd, Cheryl (Higginson), Dick Dancz, Russ and Marion (Riedl). Those were good, good people. Good journalists. I credit Paul for that.”
Begnoche took over the managing editor’s chair from Peterson, and he appreciated the mentorship and guidance that Peterson gave him as he took on the responsibilities.
“He had a great love of local news and a great love for the community. He was a pretty hard reporter. He set pretty high standards,” Begnoche said. “We started to win those (Michigan Press Association awards) in those last few years of his editorship, and he had a great team to start in that long string of things.
“And he was a good, strong writer. If you look back to some of his famous stories, like the police shooting that was up at the police station on the wall, he wrote stories. He didn’t just write accounts. He wrote stories. He tried to engage readers.”
Klevorn, like Peterson, was born and raised in Ludington, and she appreciated the respect he gave her as well as the trust he instilled in her.
“He was a very serious man, and he was very serious about our work. He would tap a metal ruler when he was getting anxious about deadline,” said Klevorn, who also served as managing editor of the Daily News. “He created an environment where there was an expectation of intelligent and smart conversation, and he knew how to have a good time.”
From Klevorn and Begnoche to Wallace, Miller and Reed, each said their relationship only deepened after either Peterson’s retirement from the Daily News in 1998 or when they each left the newspaper themselves.
The mark Peterson left on many was through his love of his hometown, Ludington.
“He’s just so much a part of the Ludington lore. Maybe some of the people today don’t remember things, but man, he was there through so much history,” Begnoche said. “There’s no accident that he wrote book on Ludington history. He lived it.”