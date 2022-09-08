Joseph Baxter, a former Scottville mayor and advocate for fellow veterans, passed away on Sept. 3. He was 72.
Baxter is remembered by colleagues and fellow officials at his various posts for his commitment to civic duty and to those who served their country.
He was the chair of the Soldiers & Sailors Relief Fund for more than 30 years, from 1990 to 2021.
Rick Plummer, who took over Baxter’s post as chair last year, said his predecessor was “a really gentle soul, but a fierce advocate for veterans.”
The Soldiers & Sailors Relief Fund provides burial stipends for veterans’ families, and also works to help veterans in times of distress or emergency, Plummer said.
Through work with the fund, Baxter demonstrated that he “wasn’t afraid to step up, speak out and fight for veterans’ rights,” according to Plummer.
“He was just a longstanding advocate for veterans, and we all should stand up and render a smart hand salute for that kind of dedication and commitment,” he said.
Baxter’s passion for the work was recognized by others, Plummer said.
“The county … provided a citation of excellence for service rendered when Joe retired,” he said. “I was proud to be involved with that — with bestowing the county’s thanks to Joe for this service.”
Amy Williams, who served as Scottville’s city manager during Baxter’s tenure with the city, said she has fond memories of him.
“Joe was a good commissioner, he was a good mayor, he volunteered in Scottville, he was at the events, he was involved — he just did a good job,” Williams said. “He was a good guy, and he definitely had Scottville at heart.”
Williams said Baxter was an enthusiastic volunteer for various city functions — from barbecues to the Harvest Festival — and she said it “all ties back” to his military service.
“He was a service person, whether that’s serving his country or serving Scottville,” she said. “He did care, and he did a lot for Scottville during his tenure there. … He’ll definitely be missed. I’m sure people will miss seeing him drive around town.”
Bruce Krieger, another former Scottville mayor, said that though he didn’t know Baxter well, he respected him.
“He served his country well during Vietnam, and he served his community as mayor,” Krieger said. “I appreciated the service he did, and I’m sure everyone else does.”
There are no funeral services planned at this time, but those who want to honor Baxter’s memory can make contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project, Tunnel of Towers Foundation or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.