A civil trial is set to commence on May 9 between the former owners of Lake Michigan Carferry and the auditing firm that worked with the company when LMC’s former accountant embezzled roughly $1.7 million from the company.
Lake Michigan Trans-Lake Shortcut and Pere Marquette Shipping have alleged that the DeBoer Baumann & Co. auditing firm committed accounting and professional malpractice by failing to notice and prevent embezzlement by former LMC accountant Paul Piper.
Piper was convicted and sentenced by a federal judge in September 2020 to serve 63 months in prison for defrauding the former owners of the SS Badger.
On Thursday in 51st Circuit Court, Judge Susan Sniegowski opted not to make a ruling on two motions from defense attorney Jeffrey Hengeveld of Plunkett Cooney, who is representing DeBoer.
Hengeveld sought to strike one of the plaintiffs’ expert witnesses, James Schmid, from the case, alleging a lack of qualifications and demonstrated knowledge of the case during a deposition.
Sniegowski noted Hengeveld’s objections, but stated that more information is needed before determinations can be made about his qualifications as they pertain to the case.
“There’s a lot of information about his qualifications that would go directly to him being qualified as an expert in accounting,” Sniegowski said. “The question then is what can he testify to, which depends on the order he’s called and what’s admitted to on the record.”
Sniegowski said she wants to avoid delaying the trial, and she wishes the objections had been brought up sooner.
While not making a formal ruling, Sniegowski did not strike Schmid as a witness for the plaintiffs, represented by Lawrence Acker of Traverse City.
“Exactly how we identify him as an expert, and what he’s allowed to testify to, that’s really the question and it depends on time/order of trial,” she said. “I can only evaluate it based on where we are at trial.”
Hengeveld also motioned to prevent certain damages from being brought up during the trial. He asserted that, while Piper did use “masked check” methods to embezzle funds, he also received legitimate payments during his tenure with LMC, and his overall pay should not be included.
Hengeveld also asked that the SS Badger — which was sold to Interlake Holding Company in December 2020 — not factor into the discussion. He said he wants to make sure that jurors don’t assume that the sale value of the Badger was diminished by Piper’s embezzlement, or that DeBoer is responsible for any such loss in value.
Sniegowski again said she noted the objection, but she added that jurors will need background information on the circumstances of the case.
“The plaintiff has to present certain foundational information, and to get there they have a picture they need to present of the whole situation,” Sniegowski said, noting that there’s a difference between explaining the situation and making actual allegations.
“I’m having trouble saying, (Acker) can’t even bring this up because it’s not attributable to DeBoer Baumann, but even if it’s not recoverable to DeBoer Baumann there are parts of the whole picture that make it make sense to the whole jury,” she said. “I agree that it’s prejudicial, but if it wasn’t prejudicial we wouldn’t be here. The test is (whether it’s) unfairly prejudicial.”
Sniegowski said she might, ultimately, agree with Hengeveld, but that’s a matter that would have to be discussed during the trial.
In the case, the plaintiffs will seek damages from tax penalties and interest on payroll tax, property tax, real estate tax and sales tax; financial losses due to the embezzlement; expenses from the subsequent investigation; and a loss of investment opportunities. DeBoer Baumann is being accused of accounting and professional malpractice.