Stating that some of his former teachers had a lot to do with him pursuing the field of education, Ludington High School assistant principal Steve Forsberg has had an amazing 17 year run in education so far and he’s looking forward to what the next 17 years will bring.
“When I was in high school, I loved coaching and helping younger students,” Forsberg said. “Education has been a passion of mine ever since. My high school physical education teacher Mr. Erickson and math teacher Mr. Johnson were my track coaches. They always had me coach our younger high jumpers. They gave me the opportunity, support and encouragement to become an educator. I owe them and many other influential teachers in my life a debt of gratitude for showing me what an amazing calling education can be.”
Growing up in Clare, Forsberg graduated from high school in 2000 and then went on to college to seek a degree in education. After graduating college, Forsberg landed a job in France, teaching English.
“I taught a year of English as a foreign language in Blois, France, to high school and community college students,” he said. “Then I was at Aspen High School in Colorado, where I taught French for four years. Before coming to Ludington, I was back in Michigan teaching French and history at Chelsea High School for five years. This is my 17th year in education. The past seven years, I’ve been the assistant principal at Ludington High School.”
During his early years in education, Forsberg recalls another teacher offering a piece of advice that has forever stuck with him over the years and one that he values very much.
“A colleague once told me after a particular student had given me a hard time, ‘All behavior is communication. You just have to listen to what is really going on in students’ lives,’” Forsberg stated. “I try to remind myself and others of this. None of us really know what is going on in each others’ lives. It is good practice to approach everyone with as much empathy and understanding as we can.”
Seven years ago, when Forsberg and his wife were looking to move to Ludington, he stated that it was the impressions that the schools and the community left on them that made the move so easy.
“When we were thinking of moving to Ludington, a big draw was how supportive the community was of education,” he said. “This community has passed multi-million dollar transportation and technology bonds. Most recently, the over $100 million facility bond shows the investment this community is committed to making in the education of our students.
“In addition to these larger examples, we have so many businesses, agencies and community members who continue to step up to help our kids. It really is amazing to see the love Ludington has for our Orioles.”
Transitioning into a new job, in a different capacity, at a new school district can be daunting for many educators. Forsberg said that he really thanks the staff at Ludington Area Schools because they really helped make his transition as smooth as possible and they continue to go above and beyond for their students and families as best as they can.
“Ludington High School and all of LASD is blessed with an incredibly skilled, passionate and dedicated staff,” he said. “For us at LHS this is evident by the work that gets done each and everyday in classrooms. But also, anyone who knows our staff well also knows the countless hours they put in outside the school day to create unique and rich learning for our students. It truly is a great time to be an Oriole in many respects.
“People sometimes make assumptions about what teachers do or don’t do without really finding out for themselves the amazing work our LASD staff does everyday. Despite what some folks say about teachers and education, our staff continues to give their best and works hard to make their best even better. We are proud of the work we accomplish together.”
Making sure students are successful is the top priority for Forsberg and the rest of the staff he stated and he, along with the rest of the staff really want to make sure each student’s needs are being met and they do so by supporting and encouraging them to follow their dreams, whatever they may look like.
“We always tell students to pursue their passions with courage and conviction,” Forsberg said. “While they are young, it is a great time to take adventures, travel, learn new skills, meet new and different people, and have diverse experiences. It is much easier at the end of your life to look back and say you tried something but it wasn’t for you than to regret never trying at all. Helping students find success in school and beyond is the most rewarding aspect of working in education.”
Forsberg believes that education isn’t just a career, but a calling, stating that those who continue to excel in the field years in and years out have truly found their calling and that’s what drives them long term.
“True educators are pulled, as if by gravity, to care for and support all students in their educational journey,” he said. “It is one of the noblest pursuits in which a person can engage. Teaching takes skill, intuition, determination and passion. Anyone dedicating themselves to this pursuit will enjoy a life of equal parts challenge and fulfillment, each of which are a great antidote to the boredom and monotony which cause people in other professions to burn out.”
Seeing growth in students, whether large or very small, drives Forsberg to continue working in the field that he loves so much. He stated that no matter the size of achievement, educators should be there to applaud students in all of their milestones.
“In my time in the profession, education has become so individualized to each student’s needs,” he said. “There are more opportunities than ever for all students to find a pathway to success. Being a part of this continuing growth in student opportunities is a big point of pride for all of us at LHS. Being an educator has been both one of the most challenging and fulfilling aspects of my life. It has taught me that with the proper support, encouragement and love our students can achieve some amazing things.”