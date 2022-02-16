SCOTTVILLE — Nothing has been decided yet in terms of reevaluating Scottville’s truck routes, but city officials invited members of the trucking community to a public forum on Tuesday to ease concerns that there were plans to restrict local agricultural traffic.
The process of updating the routes is still in the early stages, but City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said he wanted to “get ahead of stuff” in light of some “second- and third-hand” rumors he’d heard, indicating that local drivers might be worried about how changes could affect them.
About 12 truckers who drive in the area attended the forum, which was held by Newkirk, Mayor Marcy Spencer and city commissioners Nathan Yeowmans and Aaron Seiter of the building, grounds and infrastructure committee.
Newkirk reassured the truckers that the city was not planning to restrict or limit delivery routes for drivers who need access to businesses in the city.
He said the main goals of the route revision are to increase safety; alleviate traffic congestion in downtown Scottville; and make sure only the roads that need to be used as truck routes are labeled as such, to lessen costs when the time comes to for repairs.
“We’re always going to have some kind of way though town. … We’re gonna still build those roads that are going to have trucks on them, but they might not be marked as truck routes. They might be marked for local delivery,” he said.
{p class=”p1”}According to Newkirk, and several truckers who attended on Tuesday, most modern trucks use GPS systems that automatically guide drivers toward established truck routes, like those last established by Scottville in the early 1980s.
Newkirk identified Paul and Green streets as two examples.
“I don’t think you guys are driving on Paul and Green streets with commercial vehicles anymore — they’re not necessary,” he said. “So, rather than keeping that classified as a truck route and having them put a heavy base underneath it and a heavy layer of asphalt for no one to drive on, we can just eliminate (the truck route label) and put a lighter road there. … It will affect no one.”
A draft of an update to the truck routes was drawn up in November 2021. It suggests reducing the number of side-streets and back streets labeled as truck routes and consolidating the routes chiefly onto State Street/U.S. 10, Main, State and First streets.
The draft shows paths for truckers to access downtown, and Newkirk has previously stated that the city was not aiming to keep truckers out of town, but rather to “keep the through-traffic at a level where we’re not replacing asphalt every few years.”
Newkirk thinks some of the worries might have had less to do with specific concerns than with the fact that a change is coming at some point.
“The unknown was more concerning (for truckers) than what we’re actually talking about doing,” he said. “I think most people are hesitant to change without knowing what the plan is.
“If the rumor was true that we were going to divert traffic around Scottville, that (would be) a big deal.”
That’s not the case, he said, but he wanted to “open up lines of communication” to let people voice their concerns and be heard by city officials.
Newkirk said it was good to hear their feedback.
What came up
One trucker in attendance asked about the feasibility of reworking the diagonal parking on Main Street to address safety concerns and lessen the risk of accidents on the narrow roadway.
Spencer fielded the question, saying it’s a change that has been discussed many times at the city commission level, and there will likely be some movement on the issue soon.
“The thought is … that one side will be parallel, with just a straight outside line and no designated parking,” Spencer said. “It’ll be parallel on one side and diagonal on the other.”
Another attendee asked why both sides of the street couldn’t be reserved parallel parking.
“Over the years it has come up, and we haven’t had total agreement from the businesses,” said Spencer.
Yeowmans added that there’s new business coming into the city, and having parallel parking on both sides of Main Street would reduce the number of spaces available for prospective patrons.
“We don’t know how much parking will be needed. … Eliminating parking might discourage people from coming to town,” Yeowmans said.
Newkirk said that he’d like to see upgrades to the parking lots behind the city’s downtown businesses — and a renewed effort to get motorists to make use of those spaces — before committing to any “drastic change” regarding parking.
However, he said Wednesday that the lines will be redrawn this year, and the hope is that one side of Main Street will be for parallel parking soon.
“We have to the paint lines, so I anticipate that’s going to come up sooner rather than later,” Newkirk said. “It’s not on any agenda yet, but … it’s going to have to happen. I don’t know which side it will be, and I don’t know a timeline, but I would hope (it happens) this year.”
Another participant raised questions about the stop sign near the railroad tracks on Reinberg Avenue, noting that when driving a longer truck it’s possible to be stopped at the light with a trailer on the tracks.
“Something we’re considering is changing how that stop works … so if you pulled up with a trailer you wouldn’t get stuck at the tracks,” Newkirk said. “You would have the right-of-way to turn and First Street, eastbound, would stop.”
It’s just a consideration at this stage, but it’s going to be a priority once work gets started in earnest.
Ultimately, Newkirk said the meeting was probably held sooner than it needed to be considering how far out the city is from implementing any plans.
“We’re early … but the last thing I need is the out-county area all upset for something that isn’t even a thing,” Newkirk said. “I didn’t want a bunch of rumors and misinformation to stall something.”
The truckers who attended said they appreciated being asked to come to city hall and talk through the issue. Newkirk said he thought the forum accomplished a lot.
Newkirk said he’s not sure when an actual ordinance to revise the truck routes might go before the city commission, but it likely won’t be for several months. When that time comes, he said there will be ample time for public comment.
{p class=”p1”}“We’re not going to ram something through and cause more problems,” he said.