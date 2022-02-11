There might be some confusion about what the city of Scottville is trying to accomplish with its reevaluation of truck routes, and a community forum is being scheduled to give folks an opportunity to ask questions and make comments.
The forum is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Scottville City Hall, and City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said it’s going to be a chance to clear up any misconceptions that might be out there.
Newkirk said the confusion is about what the city’s plans to update its truck routes will mean for the agricultural community.
Though he said he’s not sure where the concerns originated, he said it seems some people are worried that the city is aiming to restrict agricultural traffic, which Newkirk says is not accurate.
“All I’ve heard is second- and third-hand, but there’s just a general concern that agricultural traffic is going to be routed around Scottville, and that’s not true,” Newkirk said. “A couple commissioners have been contacted, and the thought was that Scottville’s going to restrict agricultural traffic through town, and that’s not the case. … I’m not sure where the misconception comes from, (but) we’re not going to restrict local delivery.”
Newkirk said the aim of any reevaluation of truck routes would simply be to make sure “roads (are) built appropriately for the kind of traffic they’re going to have.”
“The thought was to have less commercial traffic — especially truck traffic — downtown, with the narrow street. But overall, our truck route isn’t really a route, it’s almost a web of streets in town that haven’t needed a true route on them for a number of years. We have truck route roads labeled as such that are not built (for that),” Newkirk said. “We’re not going to restrict local delivery. We still have gas stations that will need fuel.
“We’re not restricting truck traffic on U.S. 10 — we couldn’t, it’s a state trunkline.”
Also, with growth taking place in the downtown district, there’s additional traffic and there are some safety concerns to be considered with respect to the narrow roadway on Main Street.
“We’ve had instances where large trucks have clipped a car and not noticed. Trucks turning east on Main to go south have to get up on the sidewalk,” Newkirk said. “There’s a lot of traffic through here, and we want to make sure we have safe crossings for kids to get to school.”
He said the city is just looking into what might work best and trying to “evaluate the idea of what’s really needed.”
Newkirk said he hopes the forum will offer some clarity to those who might have misgivings, and clear up whatever false information is out there.
“The agricultural community around Scottville is incredibly important,” he said. “This isn’t really an issue, but it’s become an issue because of the misinformation.”
Newkirk emphasized that there will be no action taken at the forum, no decisions will be made, nothing will be voted on and it’s not a formal meeting of any branch of the city’s government.
“I just want to make sure we give everyone the opportunity to know what the accurate information is,” Newkirk said. “We just have to make sure we’re communicating doing what’s best not just for residents of Scottville but for the local area as well.
“We have new business coming, lots of traffic, if we’re going to rebuild we’re not going to do that without communication.”
In November 2021, Newkirk presented preliminary plans for reevaluating the truck routes, and the city commission expressed support for the undertaking. However, an ultimate decision is still a ways off.
Newkirk said the city is “not close to passing an ordinance” to alter the current truck routes, so things are far from set in stone.
“We just want the roads to be built appropriately for the kind of traffic they’re going to have,” Newkirk said. “The (U.S. 10/31) bypass was put in place to alleviate the truck traffic downtown.”