A group is highlighting that human trafficking isn’t just a big city issue, but it’s one that can happen in rural West Michigan.
Sherry Motcheck, the executive director of Forward Human Trafficking Task Force, is leading the group with not only identifying victims of human trafficking elsewhere but also educating people in Mason and Oceana counties about the risks that are here.
“I have a personal story about a girl in my youth group that I realized how she had been trafficked,” Motcheck said. “That was a few years back. Once you learn about this, you just can’t stop wanting to do something. At first, my husband and I started by giving donations to other organizations. We realized that the work was not being done in our own neighborhoods.”
That’s when Forward was created, and the organization is hosting a fundraiser BBQ to continue to now assist in locating trafficked individuals in big cities and educate the community about how it can happen here.
The BBQ will be from 5-8 p.m., Saturday, at Up North Farm Market, 3890 Monroe Road, Hart. There will be live music, a petting zoo, raffle, silent auction and a beer garden hosted by the market. It’s to help offset the costs of finding children in cities, assist in the training of local law enforcement and teach local schools from administrators to students the signs of human trafficking.
The event also is a way to get the group’s message into the public in a different way.
So far, Motcheck and the group has been fairly successful. They went to Las Vegas and were able to located 46 kids who were trafficked. She said the key was earning the trust of law enforcement and doing things in a way that would negatively affect investigations.
“It takes a lot of time. We’re slowly building it up,” she said. “You have to have a network of people.”
That network is being built in Oceana and Mason counties, too. Motcheck said a meet-and-greet was done in fall 2021 with an open town hall format with school administrators at the auditorium at Hart schools. It’s paved the way for programs to be done for students at nearly all of the schools in each of the counties.
“We’ve had a huge success,” she said.
It’s all rooted in a personal story Motcheck is aware of where a person in Oceana County was trafficked. By telling their story, Motcheck said more area children are sharing their instances where people are contacting them online — a potential path to eventually being trafficked.
“This is a lot more prevalent than we think,” she said.