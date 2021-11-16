The property where Foster Elementary School stands could be on its way to becoming housing after the Ludington Area Schools Board of Education decided to sell the property to Datum Point Real Estate Development during its regular meeting Monday.
Jesse Rickard, Ludington Area Schools business manager, said Datum Point's bid was the sole bid submitted during the process for the Foster school property.
Rickard said Datum Point's bid of $20,000 to the school also included the company handling demolition itself. The estimated cost of demolition is $340,000.
“That makes this $20,000 bid substantially more effective in recognizing that the cost of demolition would no longer be a cost to the district,” he said.
The district had demolition estimates for both Foster and Lakeview elementary properties in its bond budget. The estimate for Foster, according to Rickard, was more than $500,000.
Rickard said Datum Point intended to purchase the property to provide 25 affordable housing units with both two-bedroom and three-bedroom options.
Datum Point will work with local contractor Josh Wickham of Heirloom Carpentry & Construction.
Nate Gillette of Datum Point attended the board meeting on Monday and answered questions from the board about the purchase of the property.
Gillette said the plan is to begin with demolition in early spring after the snow thaws.
“There are a couple of issues they need to deal with,” he said. “The property is not currently zoned for residential. We will have to go through a bit of zoning first. A few things will have to fall in line for that to happen.”
Mitch Foster, Ludington city manager, said he did not see any issues with the proposed 25 housing units for the property.
According to Foster, the proposed project would need to go through the city's planning commission in a process that is similar to those considered for special land uses.
The project's preliminary plans need to be brought before the planning commission, and if approved there, considered by the city council. The council then can decide to send it back to the planning commission for final approvals.
“With the design that they have theoretically on that site, the planning commission could permit up to 28 units, but with 25, they are well within their ability to do that,” Foster said.
Foster answered a question from school board member Scott Foster who asked if a traffic study would be done in that area.
“From our perspective, the traffic on that would be less than what we saw with a fairly large elementary school on-site,” he said.
"I think we all recognize from the city's perspective that a development like this will be beneficial to all the tax-paying entities as well as having other residential facilities nearby," Foster said. "It will continue to enhance that neighborhood."