Ludington Area Schools announced that Foster Elementary School will be moving to remote learning for Friday, Dec. 18, after a third grade student tested positive for COVID-19.
In a notice sent to parents and published on the district’s website, Superintendent Jason Kennedy stated that District Health Department No. 10 the student who tested positive was attending school Thursday. The student was immediately removed from the classroom and the child was sent home with their legal guardian right away. All of the other students were removed from the classroom and sent to the playground for recess. While the students were at recess, deep cleaning by custodial staff was conducted in the areas where the COVID-positive student was.
Kennedy stated that all of the students in the classroom, the teacher and paraprofessionals in close contact to the student were quarantined as close contacts and sent home.
The health department recommended the remainder of the students continue with in-person instruction for the day, he stated.
Contact tracing is being done, but Kennedy said it will take some time to complete.
“We will need to go back to Monday, Dec. 14. We will need to determine all of the close contacts to this student this week, complete all of the necessary interviews and phone calls and work with the health department to complete this work,” Kennedy wrote to the public. “As of now, at least six staff members in the building will be quarantined as close contacts to this student, with this list likely to grow as we continue through the contact-tracing process.”
Ludington Area Schools was scheduled to have a half-day of school for Friday, Dec. 18, ahead of its Christmas break.
Kennedy stated that it was understandable for parents or guardians to pick up their students on Thursday, and a process was in place to handle that. The district is working on contact tracing, and it plans to send a message to parents in the district when the number of quarantined students and staff has been identified.
He also reiterated that parents keep any students home if their students are not feeling well or when they display symptoms of COVID-19 as described in guidelines published by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. If a child was tested for COVID-19, the district also asks that students stay home until the results of the test are negative and the child is symptom-free.