The former Foster Elementary School is a couple of steps closer to its conversion into a residential complex.
The Ludington Planning Commission issued a permit for the conversion and rezoned the property during its regular meeting Wednesday.
Planning commissioners issued a special land use permit allowing for adaptive reuse of the building, and rezoned both properties from R2-A (single-family residential) to R3-A (multi-family residential).
The next step in the process is a site plan review for the proposed conversion.
The plan is to repurpose the school building into a 38-unit multi-family complex and put up two seven-unit buildings across the street to the south, where the playground area and parking lot are now.
For the south units, an artistic rendering in the agenda packet shows one seven-unit building on Lavinia Street and another on Emily Street, with green space and a north-south pathway running between them.
Foster was purchased in November for $20,000 by Datum Point Real Estate Development, with an original plan to raze the school and put up 28 townhomes in its place.
Rising construction costs and interest rates eventually made the conversion plan more economically viable, Nate Gillette, president of the development company, told the Daily News in June.
The school was one of four city schools sold leading to the consolidation into the new Ludington Elementary School.
Ludington resident Jim Jason said during the public hearing that he had been hopeful for the school to be demolished to relieve parking in the area, and was concerned about asbestos levels in the building.
Ryan Garone, director of development at Datum Point, said there’s “overall there’s really very little asbestos” left in the building, mostly in fire doors and some floor tiles that remain to be remediated.
“The school district did a lot of work on asbestos remediation, and we have reports on all of the asbestos that’s left in the building,” he said.
He added that there will be two parking spaces per unit plus some overflow, adding that “there’s plenty of space.”
Garone said developers are doing a “selective demolition of the worst parts of the building and saving what we consider the most interesting and most historic parts of the building.”
“The idea is to demolish that interior part and save the classroom wings, the gymnasium and the original two-story, and then rebuild within those four pieces, with an interior courtyard that would be open to the units inside,” he said.
New food truck rules
The commission approved several changes to how food trucks are allowed to operate in the city.
Food trucks must now get their power from somewhere other than a generator, and it’s the responsibility of the property owner to make sure that happens.
“When you’re in a situation of downtown, and you’re lot-line-to-lot-line, and someone puts a generator right outside another building, that affects the business next door,” said Community Development Director Heather Tykoski.
It is also now required that there be a restroom within 300 feet of the food truck that is open during the truck’s hours of operation.
That restroom could be in another business, or it could be a portable restroom, said Tykoski.
Properties with more than one food truck now must undergo a site plan review.
A new rule barring food trucks from operating within 500 feet of any special event licensed by the city (unless granted permission by the event sponsor) was struck down for further consideration.
Commissioners were concerned that that rule could impact an established food truck that happens to be near a newly licensed event.
New sign rules
Commissioners approved a slate of edits to the ordinance regulating signage.
The changes overall stem from the city’s efforts to overhaul the zoning ordinance into a “unified development ordinance” that is easier and more streamlined for residents and developers.
Commissioner Jeff White said there was “a lot of discrepancy” in the sign ordinance, and the updates are an “attempt to clean up some language with the signage in a variety of areas.”
One new provision allows for the amount of signage on each side of buildings in the central business district to be proportional to the length of right-of-way frontage on that side.
Building owners can choose to abide by either that rule or the previous one, which allowed for a combined total of 48 square feet of signage per building.
Other changes allow for more pedestrian-friendly signage, and another change highlighted by Tykoski affects industrial zones, allowing for more directional signage to ease truck deliveries.
Feedback inspiring the edits was gathered during meetings with downtown business owners, Tykoski said.
“The bottom line with these changes is, No. 1, if people want to make some changes with their signs, they should first come to the city and make sure they’re doing it correctly,” White said, adding that measurements can be confusing.
“We want it to be clean. We want the city to look good.”
Also on Wednesday
In other business, commissioners also approved:
- A rule allowing six-foot-tall privacy fences up to two feet from corner lots’ longest street frontage;
- A special land use permit for a garage and home addition at 911 N. Lavinia St. totaling 56-by-30 square feet.