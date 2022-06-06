Foster Elementary School won’t be demolished after all, according to the developer who bought it in November.
Rising construction costs and interest rates made razing the building and replacing it with 28 townhomes less viable, said Nate Gillette, president of Datum Point Real Estate Development.
Instead, the structure will be repurposed for housing, Gillette said. He expects more units will fit in the school than the 28 originally proposed.
“It’s much better financial sense for us to pursue keeping the building,” he said, adding, “It’s a different construction economy than it was even five, six months ago.”
Gillette couldn’t put a number to just how much costs inflated, but in May, City Manager Mitch Foster said at a City Council meeting they’d increased as much as 62%.
When he said the new plan was to reuse the building, residents at the meeting gasped and laughed.
Gillette’s company bought Foster, which was appraised for $220,000 in 2020, for $20,000. That seemingly lowball offer that was premised on Datum Point shouldering demolition costs, freeing up hundreds of thousands for the school district.
With demolition out of the picture, some have questioned Datum Point’s intentions: Could Foster be a flip? The answer is no, Gillette said.
“This is a long-term investment for us. We want to be a part of the community,” he said, adding, “There’s been several people that have even offered to take it off our hands.”
To the contrary, Datum Point is working on architectural drawings and plans for reusing the building. With those drawings in hand, they’ll be applying for an adaptive reuse permit, allowing the structure to be repurposed without being rezoned, Gillette said.
Inflated material prices weren’t the only factor in the change of plans. Datum Point struggled to find investors willing to fill the “equity gap” between what it could fund and what it couldn’t, Gillette said.
“It just kind of became apparent that the returns to any other potential investors coming in with us on it were just not going to be viable,” he said. “That was kind of an ongoing thing pretty much ever since” the sale closed in January.
One of the decisions coming up for Datum Point is whether to apply for a state historic tax credit that could defray costs, but with a catch.
“It’s a nice financial incentive for us to have, but it’s going to ultimately mean there’s going to be less units,” he said. “We wouldn’t be able to modify anything with the gymnasium if we went that route, whereas if we didn’t, we would consider putting units inside the old gym.”
Another decision to be made regards the playground across Foster Street.
From a developer’s standpoint, it can’t stay due to liability issues, Gillette said. But other possibilities include the city taking it over, or the equipment being relocated elsewhere, he added.
The $20,000 purchase price has raised eyebrows since the bid was accepted in November.
Datum Point was the only bidder in the second round of a public bidding process. In the first round, a buyer was rejected who proposed buying Foster and two other schools for $15,000 each.
In an interview, Gillette emphasized the public nature of that process.
“People get this perception that it was some kind of a backdoor shady deal,” he said. “It’s just not it. … We could have been one of 30 that responded to (the bid), but as it worked out, we were the only one.”
Faced with mounting questions and speculation, Gillette commented on a community Facebook page to affirm that the developers “are certainly not nefarious people.”
“I guess everybody’s skeptical by nature. I realize I’m the new guy in town,” Gillette, who lives in Rockford, told the Daily News. “But we’re a normal group of folks. … We just want to do a nice project for the community and be a positive part of change.”