HAMLIN TWP. — Dr. Anthony and Candace Fabaz were honored with the Justus and Paulina Stearns Legacy Award Friday night as a part of the Spectrum Health Foundation Ludington Hospital’s Great Gatsby Gala at Lincoln Hills Golf Club.
In honoring the Fabazes, the foundation also used its annual gala to raise awareness and funds for mental health counseling for schools in Mason County.
A video played describing the work of the couple, as well as the fund named in honor of their late son Stefan who worked in Montana. Both spoke of their son, his work and the fund.
Dr. Fabaz said following the presentation to the crowded banquet room that he and his wife were humbled.
“There’s a lot of people in this room and in this community are worthy of this award,” he said. “This award, most importantly, a testament of the importance of giving. For us, we have been fortunate because of our parents. When we didn’t have a lot, we still managed to give.”
He encouraged those in attendance to give, whether of time or funds to the causes in the community.
“If you take any message from here, give until it hurts or maybe a little less, but give,” he said, “and thank you for this recognition.”
The endowment will make a lasting impact.
“By creating this endowment, they not only honor his legacy and all that he cared about in investing in others who want to get into healthcare, to serve our patients, to serve our communities, but to do so with a mindset that to do it with longevity,” said Kaley Petersen, the outgoing director of the foundation and community services at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. “Year after year, that endowment fund allows scholarship opportunities to our staff here at the Ludington hospital.”
In introducing the Fabazes, Drew Dostal, regional director at Spectrum Health that includes Ludington’s hospital and Gerber in Fremont, praised the amount of giving they’ve done.
“They have a huge track record of philanthropy in the area and beyond,” Dostal said. “They’ve always given of their financial resources, which is very much appreciated, but they give of their time. They show up, and that’s something that can’t be understated.”
The gala was a fundraiser for the foundation to help provided mental health services for Mason County schools. A second video played featuring Mason County Central Superintendent Jeff Mount and Dr. Kari Leikert of Spectrum Health.
“It’s going to help our area youth. Mental behavior in our youth has always been an issue, but I think everyone to some degree has felt it to just the next degree with all things COVID, the pandemic,” Petersen said in introducing the video. “What we’ve all experienced is the stress.
“What we’ve done is partnered with our schools to provide services to our schools, to enhance on what they have and partner with them and other non-profits in the community to expand access and to expand proactively addressing mental health,” she continued. “What you’re going to fund tonight is services that insurances (do not) cover, to fund technology to allow access to people who may not have it.”
The gala also proved to be the final event for Kaley Peterson.
“Kaley has accepted a different role within the system, and Drew (Dostal, regional director at Spectrum Health)… Kaley has done an exceptional job,” said Scott Smith, chair of the Spectrum Health Foundation Ludington Hospital board of directors. “This foundation is strong because of all of you out there, but I will tell you this, Kaley Petersen makes my job easy.”
Dostal said Petersen is moving to within a position higher within Spectrum Health’s system.
“You’ve always produced. I’ve always appreciated everything you’ve done for us,” Dostal said.