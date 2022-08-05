HAMLIN TWP. — Dr. Anthony and Candace Fabaz were honored with the Justus and Paulina Stearns Legacy Award Friday night as a part of the Spectrum Health Foundation Ludington Hospital’s Great Gatsby Gala at Lincoln Hills Golf Club.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.

Trending Food Videos