The Community Foundation for Mason County this fall received $100,000 in grant requests from local non-profits and is in its process of reviewing the requests to determine which it can fund with the $36,000 available to award.
However, some of those agencies will have their requests met in part or fully by donor-advised funds that are getting a look at the requests through a new Grant Proposal Catalog in the event donors may wish to give financial support so more of the requests can be met.
“We were so excited for the opportunity to share needs and opportunities for impact in Mason County with our Community Foundation fundholders,” Andrea Large, foundation executive director said. “Our local nonprofits do a terrific job, and the creation of a grant catalog offered us a way to share that great news while updating our fundholders on current projects. Donor advisor support will help us spread our grant funds farther.”
She said the community foundation always receives more requests for funds than it has funds available to award.
Tuesday, Large and Juliana Anderson, community outreach specialist, presented the catalog to fundholders as well as other information about the Community Foundation for Mason County at a breakfast and during an afternoon online gathering.
Large said the idea of a catalog was gleaned from other foundations. Anderson designed and put together the 10-page catalog that breaks the requests down into the foundation’s identified strategic goal areas of focus identified for the year.
Eleven fall grant requests in the catalog were identified as fitting Community and Economic Development strategic goals in two areas: improving workforce supports (5 grant requests) and increasing recreation and quality of life opportunities (six grant requests).
Five other grant requests were deemed to be outside of the strategic goal areas but were shared as well.
The catalog provides a synopsis of the grant request – not the entire application.
Fund-holders were invited to ask questions as they peruse possible areas to support, now or later.
Two requests found sponsors at the breakfast, meaning the foundation doesn’t have to use funds available in this fall cycle while meeting the requests. Thus, more requests can be filled.
Meanwhile, the foundation’s grant review committee will look at all the grant applications next week. Their recommendations will be presented to the full foundation board for approval and announced the week of Oct. 17.
Grants requests are reviewed through the lens of the foundation’s strategic priorities, community needs and opportunities, Large noted.
“We are so fortunate to have such a giving community who want to create a more vibrant community with opportunities for all,” Large said. “That is what makes this the special place we get to call home.”