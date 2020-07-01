HART — With the help of donors, the Community Foundation for Oceana County is offering financial support to assist high school graduates whose senior year was impacted by a global pandemic.
The foundations 2020 scholarship program awarded 139 Oceana County students with 189 scholarships for the fall — a total investment of $218,850.
This year’s graduating seniors represent the highest percentage of students applying to the Community Foundation for Oceana County’s scholarship program, with 36 percent of the graduating class applying.
The scholarship funds are made possible by a mix of individuals, couples, families, clubs and schools, held and managed by the foundation.
“Our very first fund in 1989 was a scholarship fund,” Tammy Care, CEO of the foundation, stated. “Helping our kids, our future, is a priority for many of our donors. Maybe it is small-town culture, but this community is very willing to roll up its sleeves and create positive community change. Our donors are making a difference in student potential every day.”
New funds are often added to the program, including two so far in 2020. One of these is the Thomas Schaner Memorial Scholarship Fund in memory of Thomas Schaner who passed away earlier this year.
As a member of the Pentwater Civic Band, the West Shore Woodwinds and the Scottville Clown Band, Schaner enjoyed sharing his love of music with Oceana County. He was a life-long resident in the community, first as a graduate of Hart High School and then through his longtime barber shop in Shelby.
The Thomas Schaner Memorial Scholarship Fund was developed within the foundation in his honor. Scholarships will award learners at any point in their journey, including returning adults who share his passions for music, the skilled trades or emergency response.
Also, the Christopher Schaner Memorial Scholarship Fund was also created in remembrance of Christopher’s life. His family and friends established the Fund within the foundation for graduates of Hart High School, encouraging applicants to share essays about how mental health affects their lives and those of their peers.
In honoring Christopher’s life, this Scholarship encourages students to think deeply and critically about mental health and how to foster student wellbeing.
For more information about making a gift, now or through an estate plan, creating a named fund at the Foundation, or to learn more about new scholarship programs under consideration, call Carey at (231) 869-3377.
To see the full list of 2020 scholarship recipients visit www.oceanafoundation.org/scholarships/recent-scholarship-recipients.