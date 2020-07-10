Comfort is a priority at Fountain Fellowship, according to Chaplain Bob Perrin.
Fountain Fellowship is a group that meets to study and discuss the Bible at Citizen’s Sportsmans Club on Sundays.
It’s less a church and more a place for people to get together and share in each other’s lives, Perrin said.
“It’s like a home,” he said.
The group started meeting three years ago. The people involved decided Perrin should be the leader because he was the chaplain for Custer Gold Bar VFW Post No. 5096. He is also a musician for the Cats N Jammers which play Thursday evenings at the VFW.
“Since I was a chaplain already, they said, ‘Why don’t you get some sermons together for us,’” Perrin said.
Perrin served in the U.S. Army, worked in the tool and die industry, was a police officer and was voted in as the VFW chaplain. He is ordained through the Universal Church and wants to continue his schooling.
“Unfortunately, I’ve done a fair amount of funerals and fortunately my share of weddings. For a VFW chaplain, the faith is important and that the guys trust you. It snowballed from there,” he said. “God was leading me to this point all along.”
Fountain Fellowship follows a faith that believes in the “absolute word of God.” They study the Bible closely and anything they preach about has to do with God’s word, Perrin said.
“We do not deviate from the word of God,” he said.
About 15 people meet Sunday mornings and sometimes the different members take turns speaking about a topic that is important to them.
“The main reason is they are very firm believers,” he said. “They’re not hard-core church-goers, but are at the same time very much Christians.”
The group is currently meeting outside because of the COVID-19 pandemic and welcomes new people.
“We welcome everyone without restrictions. Our perspective is it doesn’t matter where you come from, just that you’re there and what you mean to us and mean to God,” Perrin said.
They encourage people to participate during the sermons by adding their thoughts.
“They are welcome to speak up and add to the conversation,” he said. “It makes people feel comfortable.”
The fellowship is not a registered nonprofit yet and does not collect donations.
“There is a can left on a table. Any money goes to our community,” he said. “If some issue comes up, we are there to help.”
Perrin said their goal is to someday have a building of their own.
“We want to get a building to own and maintain. It will be a little different. You go into a church and the first thing you see is a whole line of pews. We are most comfortable when we sit in chairs, a table in front of us with a cup of coffee in hand,” he said. “Making everyone comfortable with where they are at is part of what we are doing.
“We know God has a sense of humor because we have a lot of laughs and we are a strong group of people,” Perrin said.
Fountain Fellowship meets at 11 a.m. Sundays at 5586 E. Fountain Road.