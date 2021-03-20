BAD AXE — Attending via Zoom from the Huron County Jail, defendant Carl A. Reinhold was arraigned in Huron County District Court on charges tied to a carjacking that took place at Unionville-Sebewaing Area High School last month.
Reinhold, 26, from Fountain, faces charges in Huron County of carjacking and armed robbery. He could face up to life in prison for both offenses.
The charges stem from a Feb. 11 incident at USA High School, where an 18-year-old woman was reported to have been carjacked at knife point while waiting in the parking lot for a family member to come out of the school. At that time, an unknown male walked up and got into the passenger’s seat of the 2015 Chevrolet Equinox she was in.
Police allege the suspect, Reinhold, then showed a knife, causing the woman to flee the vehicle. He then took off in the vehicle, fleeing west on Wilder Road.
At the high school, Huron County Sheriff’s deputies found a stolen 2001 Chevrolet pickup in the parking lot and traced the vehicle to Mason County. Deputies from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office in Ludington indicated the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier that morning – taken by a Mason County man – later identified as Reinhold.
Reinhold was later named a suspect in an armed robbery and an attempted armed robbery that took place the morning of Feb. 12 at a hotel in Whitehall. Later that morning, Reinhold was arrested by Indiana State Police (ISP), after troopers observed the stolen Equinox driving along the I-65 shoulder on a flat front tire in Jasper County.
During Reinhold’s arraignment proceedings March 18, Huron County Prosecutor Timothy J. Rutkowski asked Judge David B. Herrington to set bond at the $250,000 cash/surety recommended by the magistrate. He further asked, citing Reinhold being a danger and a flight risk, that he have no contact with the victims of the alleged crime.
“We believe he’s a danger to the community because of the carjacking/armed robbery, which are both life offenses,” said Rutkowski.
Reinhold’s attorney, Eric Matwiejczyk, asked for a lower bond, pointing to Reinhold’s limited criminal history with no violent felonies, his ties to the community and solid family support. He added that he believed it was Reinhold’s intention to go to his parents’ home in Florida when he was apprehended in Indiana.
“My client did have ties to the community there – he went to school in Sebewaing and his grandparents have lived in the community,” Matwiejczyk said. “So, he’s been a member of your community in the past. I don’t view that my client is a flight risk. My client has his family support that would monitor him if he were released, in addition the court can monitor him with some type of GPS bracelet, if needed.”
Herrington said the court needed more information before making any modifications to his bond.
“I don’t have sufficient information to determine modification of the suggested bond because I don’t know where his parents are or family members are, about what his medical situation is or mental health situation,” he said. “I don’t have information on who his caretakers would be or any other suggested monitor reporting or testing information.”
Herrington added that if counsel were able to provide the court with further information in the future to revisit bond, the court would consider doing it.
“But it would have to have very clear, enforceable conditions if that were to happen,” he said.
Reinhold’s bond was set at $250,000 cash/surety with the condition that he must have no contact with the victims of the alleged crime.
According to Matwiejczyk, Reinhold faces two counts of armed robbery and larceny of a motor vehicle in Muskegon County; some non-violent misdemeanors in Jasper County, Indiana; and has yet to be charged in Mason County.
According to online records, the three charges pending in 60th District Court in Muskegon County are two felony counts of armed robbery and a felony count of receiving and concealing stolen property – a motor vehicle.
Reinhold has a May 24 pre-trial conference in Jasper County, Indiana, according to online records with a bench trial scheduled for June 14 in Jasper Superior Court. He faces four misdemeanors: Theft, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.